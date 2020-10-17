4 people, dog escape fire that destroyed Lawrenceville home

Four adults and a dog managed to escape unharmed after flames tore through a Lawrenceville home early Saturday, destroying the house.
Gwinnett County fire crews were called to the the 500 block of Shoal Circle just before 6 a.m., fire spokesman Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. The house was engulfed by the time firefighters arrived and flames were shooting through the roof, he said.
Four adults and a dog were inside when the fire broke out inside the garage, but no injuries were reported.
Rutledge said a man was asleep on the couch when he woke up and smelled smoke. He alerted his family members and tried putting the fire out with a portable extinguisher before evacuating the home.
The blaze was brought under control about 45 minutes after crews arrived, but the residents living there lost everything. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The blaze was one of two reported overnight in metro Atlanta, officials said.
Seven families were displaced Friday night when a fire broke out inside the Flats at East Atlanta apartment complex along Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County, according to the American Red Cross of Georgia.
It’s unclear how that fire started, but the Red Cross said it is providing assistance to 15 people affected by the blaze by offering temporary housing, food, clothing, medication and personal care items.
“Caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the weeks ahead to help them navigate the recovery process and get back on their feet,” agency spokeswoman Sherry Nicholson said.
In other news: