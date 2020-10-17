4 people, dog escape fire that destroyed Lawrenceville home

The blaze was one of two reported overnight in metro Atlanta, officials said.

Seven families were displaced Friday night when a fire broke out inside the Flats at East Atlanta apartment complex along Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County, according to the American Red Cross of Georgia.

It’s unclear how that fire started, but the Red Cross said it is providing assistance to 15 people affected by the blaze by offering temporary housing, food, clothing, medication and personal care items.

“Caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the weeks ahead to help them navigate the recovery process and get back on their feet,” agency spokeswoman Sherry Nicholson said.

