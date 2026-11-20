Metro Atlanta Fulton revokes security and card key badge from commission chair-elect County police last week began providing executive protection for Mo Ivory and issued her the badge, which gave her access to the government center. Share Fulton County revoked Fulton Commission Chair-elect Mo Ivory's security protection and deactivated her county ID badge Wednesday after a majority of commissioners concluded the chair-elect should not have them until she is sworn into office. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Reed Williams 14 minutes ago

Fulton County revoked Mo Ivory’s security protection and deactivated her county ID badge Wednesday after a majority of commissioners concluded the chair-elect should not have them before she is sworn in to office. Last week, the county police started providing executive protection for Ivory and issued her the badge, which gave her access to the Fulton County Government Center, after a conversation between her and Chief Wade Yates about a “threat assessment,” according to a county spokesperson. Yates said he made the decision based on the assessment but declined to publicly discuss the details of it, prompting Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Jr. to exclaim: “Chief Yates, that’s hogwash.”

Related Story Fulton County will have a new commission. What could change for its jail, courts and hospital plans? November 12, 2026 “This is public money,” Arrington said. “This is not our money. If somebody wants to pay for her executive protection, they should do it out of their pocket, not out of the county taxpayer money.” In a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ivory said decisions about public safety should be guided by law enforcement professionals, not political considerations. “The Chief of Police assessed the threat level against me and determined that executive protection was necessary,” Ivory’s statement said. “I respect his professional judgment and thank him for maintaining the confidentiality of any threats, even when members of the Board of Commissioners requested their public disclosure.” Spokespeople for both Ivory and the county declined to describe the size of the security detail or give any other information about it, citing safety concerns.

Vice-Chair Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said county officials may have felt pressure to grant Ivory security.

“This is not a CEO type of government,” Abdur-Rahman said, adding, “This is an abuse, or an example of potential abuse, of authority.” Related Story Atlanta council president wants a city car and driver for official business May 6, 2026 Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said she was concerned Chair-elect Mo Ivory was granted executive protection and a county ID badge before she was sworn into office. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Ivory’s statement added she has no interest in engaging in political games or personal disputes. “The residents of Fulton County deserve serious leadership, a professional transition and a government focused on delivering results,” she said. “They made their choice clear at the ballot box, and that is where my attention will remain.” County spokesperson Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez told the AJC she had no estimate on the cost of Ivory’s executive protection.

“This service took place over approximately one week,” she said.

Commissioner Bridget Thorne initially raised the issue during Wednesday’s commission meeting, saying a concern was brought to her attention that Ivory had a county badge and the police were escorting her, citing social media reports. The Commission voted 5-2 to clarify that county policy does not authorize the police chief, or anyone else, to provide executive protection to elected officials before they are seated. That will happen in January. Commissioners Dana Barrett and Rohit Malhotra voted against the motion, noting there is precedent for providing security for incoming elected officials. Wednesday’s meeting was Malhotra’s first since he was sworn in Monday to the District 4 seat Ivory vacated to run for chair. “Secret Service protection is provided to the president-elect,” Barrett said. “Police protection can be provided to governors-elect. It is not uncommon at all to provide security to the elected leader who is incoming, because threats do occur due to their election. So it is not unprecedented. I believe Chief Yates made the right decision.”

"I believe Chief Yates made the right decision” Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett said, adding there is precedent for providing security for elected officials who have not yet taken office. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Yates confirmed his department provided executive protection for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis after she was elected but before she was sworn into office.