Georgia News At Georgia’s oldest Baptist church, changing congregation carries tradition The history of Kiokee Baptist Church stretches back to the 1770s. Each fall, a new generation is baptized at the same spring near Augusta. Share Worshippers look on during Kiokee Baptist Church’s annual baptism service at the spring-fed pool in Appling, Ga., on Sept. 20, 2026. (Jamie Godin for the AJC)

AJC By Jamie Godin – For the AJC 1 hour ago

APPLING — Behind a brick church built in 1808, Cari and Travis Hodges stepped into the spring-fed water. The couple began attending Kiokee Baptist Church in 2019 after a friend invited them. On Sept. 20, both were baptized at the historic site beside Old Kiokee, joining dozens in a tradition the congregation returns to once each fall. “We do it because we believe that Christ is who He says He is,” Cari said. “He says you’re to get baptized, so that’s what you do.” But doing it here was different. “What an honor,” she said. Kiokee dates its founding to 1772 and is commonly regarded as Georgia’s oldest continuing Baptist congregation. The church predates the founding of the United States, survived generations of buildings and members, and still gathers at places its congregation has used for centuries.

But the people carrying Kiokee forward increasingly are not descendants of the Appling families that sustained it for generations.

Worshippers attend a Sunday morning service as the Rev. Steve Hartman preaches at Kiokee Baptist Church in Appling, Ga., on Sept. 20, 2026. Hartman said the congregation now averages about 600 people across two services. (Jamie Godin for the AJC) Related Story 5 Catholic martyrs move closer to sainthood 400 years after Georgia deaths October 22, 2026 When Rev. Steve Hartman became Kiokee’s pastor 27 years ago, he estimates about 60% of the congregation had deep local roots. Today, he said, that has “more than flipped.”

Older longtime members have died as Columbia County has grown around the church. New members have come through Fort Gordon, Augusta’s medical community and other regional jobs. Many, Hartman said, are not originally from the Central Savannah River Area at all. Their arrival has brought different experiences into a church Hartman describes as cautious about change.

“Change is not our middle name,” he said. Sunlight filters through stained glass inside the main sanctuary of Kiokee Baptist Church during Sunday morning worship in Appling, Ga., on Sept. 20, 2026. The sanctuary was completed in 1995. (Jamie Godin for the AJC) In 1999, Hartman said, about 350 people attended Sunday worship in a single service. Today, combined attendance across two services is about 600.

That growth forced visible changes. One service now uses what Hartman calls a “Kiokee contemporary” format, replacing the choir, organ and brass ensemble with singers, drums, guitars, trumpet and keyboard. Related Story America’s ‘smallest church’ is a bit of a big deal on Georgia coast September 25, 2025 Kiokee remains theologically conservative, Hartman said, with Scripture at the center of its identity. Not everyone has agreed with its positions. Several years ago, Hartman said, a Sunday school teacher embraced open theism that Hartman believed conflicted with Kiokee’s doctrine. After Hartman and another church leader decided he should no longer teach, the man and his family left.

But Hartman said longtime members have largely welcomed newcomers, broadening the congregation’s perspective. “There are other ways to do things, other ways to perceive things,” Hartman said.

Historic Rural Churches of Georgia has documented about 450 churches, a fraction of the thousands across the state. Spencer Roberts, a historian on the nonprofit board, estimates only about half still have active congregations. As communities change and longtime members disappear, Roberts said, churches can reach a “crisis moment.” “I think the churches that are successful are ones that focus on the community itself and preserving that sense of cohesiveness,” Roberts said. At left, a woman and three children sit in a pew inside Old Kiokee as people scheduled to be baptized wait for instructions before the annual baptism service on Sept. 20. At right, a flyer marking Kiokee Baptist Church’s 250th anniversary in 2022 sits on a pew inside Old Kiokee on March 6, 2026. The congregation traces its founding to 1772. (Jamie Godin for the AJC) Change has been part of Kiokee almost from the beginning.

The congregation traces its origins to Daniel Marshall, a Separate Baptist preacher who came to colonial Georgia during a period of rapid evangelical growth. Kiokee became part of early Baptist life in the state, and a preliminary meeting leading to the Georgia Baptist Association was held there in 1784. Kiokee’s long history also reflects the racial order of its time. Enslaved Black people once made up most of the congregation. In 1863, Kiokee reported 181 Black members and 34 white members. Church records identified some Black members as “belonging to” named white people, and a gallery was added to Old Kiokee in 1833 for Black worshippers. Soon after the Civil War, and the end of slavery, many African Americans founded Black Baptist churches across Georgia. Related Story Inside the changing politics of the Black church November 11, 2026 Emma Jacobs and Jake Johnson examine a historic grave marker on the grounds of Old Kiokee in Appling, Ga., on Sept. 20, 2026. (Jamie Godin for the AJC) Hartman said the congregation today remains overwhelmingly white, with five or six Black members.

That history still draws visitors from Black churches in the area. Fannie Flono, a historian and member of Gospel Water Branch Baptist Church in Evans, said research into her church’s history traced its roots through Macedonia and Abilene Baptist churches back to Kiokee. Gospel Water Branch now brings children in its summer enrichment program to Old Kiokee, where they can see the gallery once used by enslaved worshippers. “We wanted the kids to see how far we’ve come,” Flono said, “but how closely connected the enslaved people and the enslavers were.” “History is not something to be avoided,” she said. “It’s something to learn from.” The brick sanctuary now known as Old Kiokee was completed in 1808. An 1821 record notes members approved a tent for baptisms, evidence the spring below was already used for that purpose.

As the congregation grew, it moved into newer buildings, primarily worshipping today in a much larger sanctuary completed in 1995. But once each fall, they return to the old site. People scheduled to be baptized and their family members wait inside Old Kiokee for instructions before the annual baptism service in Appling, Ga., on Sept. 20, 2026. (Jamie Godin for the AJC) Hartman estimates the baptism gathering can draw 300 to 400 people. The Sept. 20 service listed more than 40 candidates. The arrival of outsiders is not entirely new. Miller Birdsong’s family moved to the area in 1967 after his father was stationed at Fort Gordon. Birdsong began attending after befriending a boy down the road whose family went there. He was baptized at the historic site in the early 1970s.

His most immediate memory of the spring water more than five decades later? “Cold,” Birdsong said. Birdsong stayed, later marrying a descendant of Marshall and developing his own interest in Kiokee’s history. The Hodgeses represent another generation entering the institution from somewhere else. They did not seek out Kiokee because it was historic. They came through a friend, a mothers group and ordinary relationships. The history became meaningful afterward. Cari Hodges watches as her husband, Travis, is baptized at Old Kiokee in Appling, Ga., on Sept. 20, 2026. The couple began attending Kiokee Baptist Church in 2019, and both were baptized during the congregation’s annual service at the historic site. (Jamie Godin for the AJC) Hartman doubts most younger members spend much of an ordinary week thinking about Kiokee’s age. The day before the September baptism, he was asked how often the congregation thinks about its history.