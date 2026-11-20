Fulton County Commission Chair-elect Mo Ivory on Friday called on outgoing commissioners to reverse a decision to cancel some transition meetings between incoming commissioners and county staff, saying that failing to prepare newly elected officials does a disservice to voters who elected them.
Ivory’s demand at a news conference outside the Fulton County Government Center in downtown Atlanta came two days after the commission took actions that led to the revocation of Ivory’s security protection and the deactivation of her card-key badge that gave her access to the government center.
“I am disappointed that the board has devoted so much attention to these matters when we should be working together to ensure a successful transition,” Ivory said. “The events of this week also raise a larger question about how we respect the democratic process and the decisions made by voters.”
Commissioner Bob Ellis, who was not up for reelection this year, called it “blatantly false” to suggest anyone is trying to prevent the four commissioners-elect from accessing information. He noted a transition meeting was held for chief staffers of the incoming commissioners on Thursday and that another transition meeting was being held on Friday.
Ellis said county staff only have so much time to meet with commissioners-elect because they are busy juggling responsibilities including working on the county’s planned acquisition of the Atlanta City Detention Center from the city.
“We do have a county government to run,” Ellis told The Atlanta-Journal Constitution on Friday morning, adding: “Not to mention, we’re coming up on the holidays.”
Ivory said as many as 15 transition meetings, including three budget briefings, have been canceled and that the decision was made during executive session at Wednesday’s commission meeting.
Ellis said he did not know how many meetings were canceled.
A county spokesperson did not immediately answer questions from the AJC on Friday.
Ellis declined to discuss what happened in executive session, but said County Manager Dick Anderson “has discretion to make choices about what to do or not to do. He can seek counsel from the board, since he reports directly to the board.”
In January, Ivory and commissioners-elect Maggie Goldman, Helen Willis and Jodi Merriday will be sworn into office. Commissioner Rohit Malhotra was sworn in Monday after winning a special election to fill Ivory’s former District 4 seat. He attended his first meeting as a commissioner on Wednesday.
Ivory unseated longtime Chair Robb Pitts in the Democratic primary runoff election in June and coasted to victory against Republican Eric Tatum in the general election. Goldman, also a Democrat, unseated Republican Bridget Thorne for the commission’s District 1 seat in the general election, meaning Ellis will be the only Republican on the commission come January.
As for the canceled transition meetings, outgoing Commissioner Dana Barrett said she understands why some officials are trying to give some relief to county staff who already are being pulled in many directions.
“On the other hand, and I think maybe more importantly, the staff was not forced, by any means, to offer these kinds of meetings,” Barrett told the AJC.
“And I can’t speak for them, but it seems to me that the staff will also benefit from having the incoming commissioners be as educated about county operations and the budget, and all of those things, as possible.”
Barrett added that all the arguing about the meetings is a waste of time.
“If they’re not allowed to have the meetings in December, then they’ll have them in January,” she said. “So what’s the difference.”