Metro Atlanta Fulton chair-elect accuses seated commissioners of impeding her transition Commissioner Bob Ellis said county staff already have held some transition meetings but are busy running the government. Share Mo Ivory (left), the newly elected Fulton County Commission chair, attends a meeting for commissioners-elect hosted by leaders of the county justice system on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in Atlanta. Seated beside her is Fulton Commissioner-elect Maggie Goldman. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Reed Williams 40 minutes ago

Fulton County Commission Chair-elect Mo Ivory on Friday called on outgoing commissioners to reverse a decision to cancel some transition meetings between incoming commissioners and county staff, saying that failing to prepare newly elected officials does a disservice to voters who elected them. Ivory’s demand at a news conference outside the Fulton County Government Center in downtown Atlanta came two days after the commission took actions that led to the revocation of Ivory’s security protection and the deactivation of her card-key badge that gave her access to the government center. “I am disappointed that the board has devoted so much attention to these matters when we should be working together to ensure a successful transition,” Ivory said. “The events of this week also raise a larger question about how we respect the democratic process and the decisions made by voters.”

Related Story Fulton County will have a new commission. What could change for its jail, courts and hospital plans? November 12, 2026 Commissioner Bob Ellis, who was not up for reelection this year, called it “blatantly false” to suggest anyone is trying to prevent the four commissioners-elect from accessing information. He noted a transition meeting was held for chief staffers of the incoming commissioners on Thursday and that another transition meeting was being held on Friday. Ellis said county staff only have so much time to meet with commissioners-elect because they are busy juggling responsibilities including working on the county’s planned acquisition of the Atlanta City Detention Center from the city. “We do have a county government to run,” Ellis told The Atlanta-Journal Constitution on Friday morning, adding: “Not to mention, we’re coming up on the holidays.” Commissioner Bob Ellis, seen here at a meeting in July 2021, said county staff are busy running the government and only have so much time for transition meetings with incoming commissioners-elect. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Ivory said as many as 15 transition meetings, including three budget briefings, have been canceled and that the decision was made during executive session at Wednesday’s commission meeting.

Ellis said he did not know how many meetings were canceled. A county spokesperson did not immediately answer questions from the AJC on Friday. Ellis declined to discuss what happened in executive session, but said County Manager Dick Anderson “has discretion to make choices about what to do or not to do. He can seek counsel from the board, since he reports directly to the board.” In January, Ivory and commissioners-elect Maggie Goldman, Helen Willis and Jodi Merriday will be sworn into office. Commissioner Rohit Malhotra was sworn in Monday after winning a special election to fill Ivory’s former District 4 seat. He attended his first meeting as a commissioner on Wednesday. Related Story Dems sweep competitive local races across metro Atlanta November 4, 2026 Ivory unseated longtime Chair Robb Pitts in the Democratic primary runoff election in June and coasted to victory against Republican Eric Tatum in the general election. Goldman, also a Democrat, unseated Republican Bridget Thorne for the commission’s District 1 seat in the general election, meaning Ellis will be the only Republican on the commission come January.