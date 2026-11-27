The Steering Column Cars are getting more expensive. Are we thinking too big? As affordable cars disappear, Fiat and Toyota are exploring smaller, cheaper alternatives. But are they practical? Share The Fiat Topolino starts at under $15,000 and is Fiat’s first foray into the micromobility segment. (Courtesy of Stellantis)

AJC By McKynzie Steward – Cox Automotive 23 minutes ago

In last week’s Steering Column, we wrote about the disappearing affordable new car, but recent announcements from Toyota and Fiat offer a glimpse of an unconventional alternative. Their latest vehicles are tiny, relatively simple and limited to 25 mph. One is electric. The other is a pickup. Neither could replace most Americans’ everyday transportation, but both raise an interesting question: Have cars become so expensive that it’s time to reconsider how much vehicle we really need? Related Story What happened to the affordable car? November 20, 2026 Fiat Topolino: A $15,000 alternative to a conventional car The Fiat Topolino is the little low-speed vehicle that could. This microcar is almost guaranteed to draw attention wherever it goes. At first glance, it might resemble a stylish golf cart rather than a traditional automobile. But its arrival in the U.S. market raises questions about its practicality. Because the Topolino is classified as a low-speed vehicle, or LSV, it’s subject to different safety requirements than conventional cars. LSVs are limited to 25 mph and generally restricted to roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less. The 2026 Topolino wasn’t street legal in the United States, topping out at 19 mph. However, for 2027, the Topolino officially qualifies as an LSV title after Fiat raised its top speed to 25 mph. McKynzie Steward is an editor for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. (Courtesy of McKynzie Steward) The Fiat Topolino is the little low-speed vehicle that could. This microcar is almost guaranteed to draw attention wherever it goes. At first glance, it might resemble a stylish golf cart rather than a traditional automobile. But its arrival in the U.S. market raises questions about its practicality. Because the Topolino is classified as a low-speed vehicle, or LSV, it’s subject to different safety requirements than conventional cars. LSVs are limited to 25 mph and generally restricted to roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less. The 2026 Topolino wasn’t street legal in the United States, topping out at 19 mph. However, for 2027, the Topolino officially qualifies as an LSV title after Fiat raised its top speed to 25 mph.

This two-seat electric car measures just over 8 feet long. It offers up to 46 miles of range and can be recharged through a standard household outlet. Pricing starts at $13,995, or $14,985 including the mandatory destination fee. The Topolino has already proven popular in parts of Europe, attracting buyers for short urban trips and local commuting. If your daily commute includes short trips on neighborhood streets or within a small community, the Topolino could be surprisingly useful. If your commute requires regular highway travel, however, its limitations become impossible to ignore.

Related Story Trading down: Why some drivers are choosing smaller, cheaper cars again August 22, 2026 Toyota revives Scion — but not as we remember it Fiat isn’t alone in experimenting with smaller vehicles.

The revival of Toyota’s Scion brand brings another LSV for 2027, but not the kind of vehicle many might expect.

Scion originally targeted younger, budget-conscious buyers with inexpensive conventional cars. The new Scion serves a different purpose. Rather than offering a lineup of inexpensive commuter cars, Toyota is using the revived brand to explore niche mobility solutions. The first addition: the KEI-01 — a tiny pickup truck inspired by Japanese kei trucks. It’s just over 11 feet long, with a 660cc gasoline engine, four-wheel drive and a top speed of 25 mph.

The Toyota Scion Kei-01 ultra-compact utility truck. (Courtesy of Toyota) Toyota isn’t targeting first-time buyers or commuters with this vehicle. Instead, the automaker sees potential for farmers, construction crews or commercial fleets that need utility but not necessarily a large pickup truck.

It will be assembled in Indiana beginning in the second half of 2027. Toyota has not announced a price, and retail sales aren’t guaranteed: The truck will initially be available only through a limited fleet-focused pilot program. Could you actually drive one around Atlanta? The idea of tiny vehicles sounds fun. The practical reality is more complicated. Low-speed vehicles are legal to drive in Georgia and are allowed on roads with a speed limit of 35 mph or less.

That works well in certain environments. Resort towns, retirement developments, campuses and beach towns often have road networks that accommodate slow vehicles. In those places, a Topolino could perform many of the same tasks as a golf cart with more comfort and added weather protection. The challenge arises when you leave those communities.

Most Americans use major roadways or highways where LSVs aren’t permitted. A Topolino isn’t an option for many drivers because their daily commute includes roads where the vehicle isn’t legally permitted to travel. A Topolino might fit naturally in a community like Peachtree City, where golf cart transportation is already well established. It makes considerably less sense for someone whose daily drive involves I-285. Is this really an affordability solution? A vehicle priced around $15,000 seems like a great deal compared with most new cars. But if a family still needs a full-speed vehicle for work, school and travel, the Topolino could become an added expense. Small vehicles may not solve the affordability problem for most households, but they could help certain businesses cut costs. For most American households, an LSV simply isn’t practical as the only vehicle.