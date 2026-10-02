Metro Atlanta Outkast and Waffle House bring Atlanta together, one Cadillac at a time Fans lined up before sunrise for limited-edition merch, swapped stories about old Atlanta and celebrated two hometown institutions. Share Add AJC on Google A man wearing an limited-edition jacket from the Outkast and Waffle House collaboration poses during an exclusive launch event at the Centennial Olympic Park Waffle House on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, in Atlanta. Outkast and Waffle House launched a limited-edition apparel and accessories collection celebrating Atlanta’s music and diner culture, highlighted by a pop-up event at the Centennial Olympic Park Waffle House. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Ernie Suggs 1 hour ago

Heather King had been in line for nearly four hours when she saw the Cadillac. It was hard to miss. John Williams had pulled up to the Waffle House in the heart of downtown Atlanta in a 1972 Cadillac Coupe DeVille, the kind of car that, on this particular morning, felt almost like another piece of Outkast memorabilia. King immediately left her spot in line. Customers and Outkast fans Melanie Williams, foreground, Heather King, center, and Dedren Snead purchase limited-edition apparel and accessories from the Outkast and Waffle House collaboration during an exclusive launch event at the Centennial Olympic Park Waffle House on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, in Atlanta. Outkast and Waffle House launched a limited-edition apparel and accessories collection celebrating Atlanta’s music and diner culture, highlighted by a pop-up event at the Centennial Olympic Park Waffle House. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) She wanted a picture with the car badly enough that she offered to pay for Williams’ parking. It was a small encounter between two strangers. But on Friday morning, outside the Waffle House across from Centennial Olympic Park, there were a lot of moments like that.

Outkast and Waffle House had brought Atlanta together. The occasion was the 11 a.m. launch of a limited-edition merchandise collaboration between two brands that have spent decades becoming shorthand for Atlanta. The collection leaned heavily into that shared identity. One shirt carried the phrase “Gator Belts and Patty Melts,” a play on a line from Outkast’s 2000 hit “So Fresh, So Clean.” Other pieces combined Waffle House’s familiar visual identity with images of André 3000 and Big Boi.

Some of the limited-edition apparel and accessories from the Outkast and Waffle House collaboration are displayed at the pop-up store before an exclusive launch event at the Centennial Olympic Park Waffle House on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Fans could buy T-shirts, jerseys, hoodies, hats, socks, mugs and even an Outkast-branded version of the iconic Waffle House apron. There were also limited-edition André 3000 and Big Boi meals, along with souvenir Outkast-Waffle House menus.

Mark Jacobs holds a souvenir food menu from the Outkast and Waffle House collaboration during an exclusive launch event at the Centennial Olympic Park Waffle House on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) By 10 a.m., the line stretched from the restaurant on Andrew Young International Boulevard down to Williams Street, where it wrapped around the block. People brought folding chairs. They swapped Outkast stories. They admired Williams’ Cadillac. People wait in a long line to purchase limited-edition apparel and accessories from the Outkast and Waffle House collaboration during an exclusive launch event at the Centennial Olympic Park Waffle House on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, in Atlanta. Outkast and Waffle House launched a limited-edition apparel and accessories collection celebrating Atlanta’s music and diner culture, highlighted by a pop-up event at the Centennial Olympic Park Waffle House. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) They talked about Thursday’s Atlanta Braves victory, Freaknik, old Atlanta and the first time they heard “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” all against a soundtrack of Outkast music blaring from a DJ’s speakers. Some had been waiting since before sunrise. Dedren Snead was first in line, arriving around 4 a.m. “I had to represent Atlanta, the culture, Waffle House,” Snead said. “This is a great testament to Southern Culture, language and storytelling. Just two brothers who really had something to say. We had to come out to support.”

Dedren Snead, who arrived at about 4 a.m. and was the first person in line, is interviewed while holding a box of limited-edition apparel and accessories from the Outkast and Waffle House collaboration during an exclusive launch event at the Centennial Olympic Park Waffle House on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Then he summed up why he had gotten there so early. “Outkast is the soundtrack of my life.” Two Atlanta institutions, one collaboration Waffle House opened its first restaurant in Avondale Estates in 1955 and grew from a local diner into a Southern institution, its yellow block-letter signs fixtures across metro Atlanta. For generations, its restaurants have been places for early breakfasts, late-night meals and the hours in between. Outkast came along nearly four decades later and helped give Atlanta a new soundtrack. Their 1994 debut, “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” announced a distinctly Southern sound at a time when the centers of hip-hop were still largely considered New York and Los Angeles.

Outkast frontmen Andre 3000, right, and Big Boi reunited and performed in 2014 before a sold-out enthusiastic crowd at the CounterPoint Music & Arts Festival at Kingston Downs in Georgia. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess/Special to the AJC) “ATLiens,” “Aquemini,” “Stankonia” and “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” followed, as Outkast declared that the South had something to say while establishing Atlanta as one of hip-hop’s creative capitals. Three decades later, people were lining up around a downtown block to celebrate a group that hasn’t put out an album since 2006’s “Idlewild.” “When Outkast was putting out music, we didn’t know how good we had it,” said Jason “Jah” Lee, a journalist and cultural critic. Lee, who arrived around 8 a.m., saw Friday morning’s gathering as something bigger than a merchandise drop. “Outkast is an Atlanta staple and a reminder of that old, foundational Atlanta,” Lee said. “There is nothing more Atlanta than going to Waffle House to buy Outkast merch.”

‘It’s Outkast. It’s Waffle House.’ That sentiment was easy to find in the crowd, a mix of people who had been standing in line for hours, others who simply wandered over and even a few who were just trying to get an All-Star Special. Brad Williams walked away with a hoodie, two T-shirts and a pair of socks. The damage: $250. “It’s Outkast,” he said. “It’s Waffle House.” Darryl Morris runs Outkast fan pages on Instagram, Facebook, Threads and X with a combined following of more than 150,000. When workers opened the pop-up at 11:07 a.m., he stood silently and watched as the crowd cheered and snapped photos of workers simply lifting the gate.

An event staff member rolls up the shutter of a pop-up store to begin an exclusive launch event at the Centennial Olympic Park Waffle House on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) “This is love. All about Atlanta,” Morris said. “Outkast is everlasting. It don’t matter if they have not put out an album. If they show up or not, we are gonna be here to show support and love. And buy merch.” Even as the line grew, people didn’t seem to mind the wait. But the line offered no favors. There was no VIP access. No special treatment. Just old Atlanta. That was fine with Larry “Nuface” Compton, Atlanta’s unofficial hip-hop historian, who dutifully stood and waited behind author and television, sports and culture commentator David Dennis Jr. for his turn to buy merch. Nuface’s hands were full of Outkast history he’d brought with him.

A complimentary coupon is shown during an exclusive launch event at the Centennial Olympic Park Waffle House on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, in Atlanta. Outkast and Waffle House launched a limited-edition apparel and accessories collection celebrating Atlanta’s music and diner culture, highlighted by a pop-up event at the Centennial Olympic Park Waffle House. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) “When I moved to Atlanta in 1995, the first autograph I got was of Outkast,” he said, holding a cassette single of “Elevators (Me & You).” “I have always been here to document them. Seeing them grow and the city come out to support them is great. And Nuface has seen it all.” The gathering also came during another period of reflection around Outkast. The duo was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025, and 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of “ATLiens.” ‘The Southern hospitality is real here’ But Friday morning was less about anniversaries than belonging. King, 56, had arrived at 4:48 a.m. with a chair. She was second in line.

“I am supposed to be at work,” she said. “I am remote working.” Originally from Indianapolis, she remembered coming to Atlanta for Freaknik and listening to Outkast during the long drives between Atlanta and Indiana State University. “This is about the culture,” King said. “You are not going to see anything like this again. You only live once.” She planned to buy a hoodie and a “Gator Belts and Patty Melts” T-shirt. But by the time the shop opened, her shopping list had grown to a hoodie, a mug, the T-shirt and an apron. Waiting nearby was Williams, the stranger with the Cadillac whose parking she had offered to pay for hours earlier.

Williams, from Adamsville, had arrived around 8:30 a.m. with his wife, Melanie. They said coming downtown was a civic obligation. Melanie and John Williams pose with limited-edition apparel and accessories from the Outkast and Waffle House collaboration during an exclusive launch event at the Centennial Olympic Park Waffle House on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) “If you from here, you gotta be here. We not the ‘Hey Ya!’ Outkast fans,” Melanie Williams said. “We the ‘Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik’ Outkast fans. Old Atlanta. Original Southwest Atlanta.” Earlier that morning, King had offered to pay for a stranger’s parking because his Cadillac reminded her of Outkast and made her smile. Now Williams returned the gesture. He paid for all of King’s merchandise. “That is the beauty of this community and what Outkast brings to it and gives us,” King said, fighting back tears. “What you pay into the universe is gonna come back to you every time. The Southern hospitality is real here.”