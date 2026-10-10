Live UpdatesOctober 10, 2026, 1:59 AM

Hurricane Isaias live updates

Georgia was placed under a state of emergency as the storm approached the Gulf Coast. Follow along as Isaias makes its trek across the region.

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This GOES-19 GeoColor satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and taken at 1:06 p.m. EDT, Friday, Oct. 9 2026, shows Hurricane Isaias approaching the Gulf Coast of Alabama and Florida. (NOAA via AP)
This GOES-19 GeoColor satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and taken at 1:06 p.m. EDT, Friday, Oct. 9 2026, shows Hurricane Isaias approaching the Gulf Coast of Alabama and Florida. (NOAA via AP)

Georgians were urged to take precautions as Hurricane Isaias, the season’s first Atlantic hurricane, headed toward landfall Friday night.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will be providing updates throughout the weekend as the storm makes its way across the Southeast.

AJC
22 minutes ago
Monte Plott

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall

Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, packing strong winds, heavy rain and what the National Weather Service describes as a life-threatening storm surge.

An American flag flaps in the wind generated by the effects of Isaias on an empty beach on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Octavio Jones/AP)
An American flag flaps in the wind generated by the effects of Isaias on an empty beach on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Octavio Jones/AP) ((AP Photo/Octavio Jones))

Heavy rain, flash flooding, strong winds and some tornadoes could come Friday evening through Sunday morning through much of Georgia, including metro Atlanta, the National Weather Service said.

Most of the region, including Atlanta, is under a flood warning through Sunday morning. Parts of western Middle Georgia, as far north as Heard County and east as Pike and Macon counties, and southwest Georgia are under tropical storm warnings until Saturday.

Kelly Yamanouchi
3 hours ago
Kelly Yamanouchi

Delta adds more weather-related flight cancellations

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has canceled more than 20 flights scheduled for Saturday to or from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to FlightAware.com as of Friday afternoon. 

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

That includes some of its flights to or from Pensacola, Destin and Panama City, Florida; as well as Montgomery, Mobile and Dothan, Alabama; and Columbus, Mississippi. If the storm's direction or speed shifts, that could mean more flight cancellations.

The Saturday cancellations come after more than 50 flight cancellations Friday.

For travelers who want to change their plans to try to avoid flight disruptions from cancellations, Delta issued a travel waiver applying to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, allowing travelers with flights booked for Saturday to, from or through Atlanta to change their flight plans at no extra cost.

Delta also issued a travel waiver applying to other airports that could be affected by Hurricane Isaias. For those with flights booked for Friday or Saturday to or from Pensacola, Panama City, Destin-Fort Walton Beach and Gulfport-Biloxi — as well as Columbus, Mississippi, and Montgomery, Mobile, Dothan and Birmingham in Alabama — Delta is waiving the cost of certain flight changes.

Kelly Yamanouchi
3 hours ago
Kelly Yamanouchi

Georgia Power prepares to respond to any power outages

Georgia Power said it was monitoring Hurricane Isaias and has prepared personnel and resources to respond to any power outages.

The hurricane is expected to bring wind, heavy rain and possible tornadoes.

Georgia statewide power outage map: Check outages by county

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency officials advised people to fill up gas tanks, secure outdoor objects and keep a three-day kit with supplies in case there is a power outage. Generators should run outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Georgia Power advises:

  • Before a storm, residents should check emergency kits, unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power.
  • During a storm, residents should take shelter and avoid contact with conductors of electricity such as appliances, metal objects and water.
  • After a storm, don't touch downed or low-hanging wires, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Don't go into areas with debris or downed trees because downed power lines could be buried in wreckage. Call 911 or Georgia Power if you see a fallen or low-hanging power line.
Zachary Hansen
3 hours ago
Zachary Hansen

With state of emergency in place, Gov. Kemp advises Georgians to monitor storm

Gov. Brian Kemp, who put Georgia under a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Isaias' arrival, warned Friday that hurricane predictions can change suddenly

Gov. Brian Kemp, accompanied by GEMA Director Josh Lamb and State Meteorologist Will Lanxton, briefed the media during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Gov. Brian Kemp, accompanied by GEMA Director Josh Lamb and State Meteorologist Will Lanxton, briefed the media during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Isaias comes amid a busy travel weekend for college sports fans, with multiple high-profile football games across the Southeast. The anticipated highlight of the weekend is Georgia’s bout with Alabama in Tuscaloosa at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, which has led the University of Alabama to issue precautions ahead of the game. Similarly, Kemp told Georgians who plan to travel to the game to remain up-to-date on weather forecasts.

“You just need to be prepared to reverse course if things get really bad,” he said. “Hopefully that won’t happen, but people just need to be prepared.”

Eric Stirgus
4 hours ago
Eric Stirgus

Atlanta Pride Saturday cancelation

Saturday programming for the annual festival has been canceled. Sunday festival activities, including the Atlanta Pride Parade, will proceed as planned, weather and safety conditions permitting. Saturday-only Premium Passes will be honored on Sunday.

Asia Simone Burns
4 hours ago
Asia Simone Burns

Officials tell Georgians to prepare as Isaias nears landfall

The National Weather Service said conditions are “rapidly deteriorating” along the northern Gulf Coast as the storm gets closer. Isaias is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 storm late Friday evening off the coast of Alabama and Florida.

In an afternoon briefing, the NWS’s Peachtree City office said all severe weather watches previously issued throughout Georgia had been upgraded to warnings.

This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Isaias surging toward the U.S. Gulf Coast on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via AP)
This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Isaias surging toward the U.S. Gulf Coast on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via AP) (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via AP)

The National Hurricane Center said the storm has grown more fierce, with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from Isaias’ center, and tropical storm-force winds extend up to 185 miles.

After sunset Friday, bands of rain and wind gusts as fast as 30-50 mph are expected, the NWS said. Isolated severe storms could also bring tornadoes across central Georgia. NWS officials have warned about flash flooding in metro Atlanta.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in anticipation of the storm possibly bringing severe weather to Georgia this weekend.

“It looks like a wind and rain event here, but with that wind and spinoff and being on the east side or ‘dirty side’ of the storm, there’s potential for spinoff tornadoes, downed trees and down power lines,” Kemp told reporters Friday. “So we just want people to be aware of that. It’s a possibility you may lose power for a while, so just be prepared.” 