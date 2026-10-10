Hurricane Isaias live updates

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has canceled more than 20 flights scheduled for Saturday to or from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to FlightAware.com as of Friday afternoon.

That includes some of its flights to or from Pensacola, Destin and Panama City, Florida; as well as Montgomery, Mobile and Dothan, Alabama; and Columbus, Mississippi. If the storm's direction or speed shifts, that could mean more flight cancellations.

The Saturday cancellations come after more than 50 flight cancellations Friday.

For travelers who want to change their plans to try to avoid flight disruptions from cancellations, Delta issued a travel waiver applying to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, allowing travelers with flights booked for Saturday to, from or through Atlanta to change their flight plans at no extra cost.

Delta also issued a travel waiver applying to other airports that could be affected by Hurricane Isaias. For those with flights booked for Friday or Saturday to or from Pensacola, Panama City, Destin-Fort Walton Beach and Gulfport-Biloxi — as well as Columbus, Mississippi, and Montgomery, Mobile, Dothan and Birmingham in Alabama — Delta is waiving the cost of certain flight changes.