Hurricane Isaias live updates

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall
Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, packing strong winds, heavy rain and what the National Weather Service describes as a life-threatening storm surge.
Heavy rain, flash flooding, strong winds and some tornadoes could come Friday evening through Sunday morning through much of Georgia, including metro Atlanta, the National Weather Service said.
Most of the region, including Atlanta, is under a flood warning through Sunday morning. Parts of western Middle Georgia, as far north as Heard County and east as Pike and Macon counties, and southwest Georgia are under tropical storm warnings until Saturday.