A new discount airline is launching flights to Atlanta

An Airbus A320 jetliner, belonging to low-cost Mexican carrier Volaris, lands at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas in 2024. The discount airline announced it will launch service to Atlanta starting next month, adding to the competition on flights to Mexico. (Larry MacDougal/AP)

Volaris will launch flights between Atlanta and Guadalajara next month.

Volaris will launch flights between Atlanta and Guadalajara next month.

Discount airline Volaris announced it will launch service to Atlanta starting next month, adding to the competition on flights to Mexico.

The airline, based in Mexico, plans to begin flights between its hub in Guadalajara and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in October. Volaris had previously planned to launch service to Atlanta starting in December, but this month said it would move things up.

Starting in October, travelers will have a choice of airlines when flying to Mexico’s second largest city. Delta already services the route to Guadalajara and will be joined by Volaris. (Cesar Rodriguez/The New York Times)

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines already flies the Atlanta-Guadalajara route, meaning the carriers will compete.

In a post on Instagram, Hartsfield-Jackson said the Volaris arrival brings “even more ways to connect ATL with Mexico.”