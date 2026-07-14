Frontier Airlines strikes Starlink deal to (finally) get in-flight Wi-Fi

Frontier, an ultra-low-cost carrier that charges extra for carry-on and checked luggage and for in-flight beverages and food, has not announced how much it will charge for the Wi-Fi.
While other major carriers have had in-flight Wi-Fi for years, Frontier flights have been dead zones for internet connectivity.
Starlink “transforms the onboard experience, giving customers the flexibility to work, stream, browse, and stay connected throughout their journey,” said Frontier CEO Jimmy Dempsey in a written statement.
A Frontier Airline plane arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The airline said the system, which will be managed directly by Starlink, will enable it to improve customer service and operational performance as its crews in the air will be able to better communicate with maintenance teams and ground operations.
Frontier is owned by Phoenix-based private equity firm Indigo Partners, which is also deploying Starlink across other airlines in its portfolio: Wizz Air in Europe, Volaris in Mexico, JetSMART in South America and Cebu Pacific in the Philippines.
Starlink has struck deals with dozens of airlines to become the dominant in-flight Wi-Fi provider. United, American, Southwest, Alaska, Air Canada, Air France, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, WestJet and Lufthansa are among the carriers that have announced Starlink deals.