Frontier Airlines strikes Starlink deal to (finally) get in-flight Wi-Fi

A Frontier airplane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

While major air carriers have had onboard Wi-Fi for years, Frontier’s planes have not.

While major air carriers have had onboard Wi-Fi for years, Frontier’s planes have not.

Frontier Airlines, the second-largest carrier at the Atlanta airport, will finally add in-flight Wi-Fi to its planes — through a deal with SpaceX’s Starlink.

Denver-based Frontier said it will launch Starlink satellite internet service on its first aircraft in early 2027.

Frontier, an ultra-low-cost carrier that charges extra for carry-on and checked luggage and for in-flight beverages and food, has not announced how much it will charge for the Wi-Fi.

While other major carriers have had in-flight Wi-Fi for years, Frontier flights have been dead zones for internet connectivity.

Starlink “transforms the onboard experience, giving customers the flexibility to work, stream, browse, and stay connected throughout their journey,” said Frontier CEO Jimmy Dempsey in a written statement.