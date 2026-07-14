Business

Frontier Airlines strikes Starlink deal to (finally) get in-flight Wi-Fi

While major air carriers have had onboard Wi-Fi for years, Frontier’s planes have not.
A Frontier airplane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
A Frontier airplane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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17 minutes ago

Frontier Airlines, the second-largest carrier at the Atlanta airport, will finally add in-flight Wi-Fi to its planes — through a deal with SpaceX’s Starlink.

Denver-based Frontier said it will launch Starlink satellite internet service on its first aircraft in early 2027.

Frontier, an ultra-low-cost carrier that charges extra for carry-on and checked luggage and for in-flight beverages and food, has not announced how much it will charge for the Wi-Fi.

While other major carriers have had in-flight Wi-Fi for years, Frontier flights have been dead zones for internet connectivity.

Starlink “transforms the onboard experience, giving customers the flexibility to work, stream, browse, and stay connected throughout their journey,” said Frontier CEO Jimmy Dempsey in a written statement.

A Frontier Airline plane arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
A Frontier Airline plane arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The airline said the system, which will be managed directly by Starlink, will enable it to improve customer service and operational performance as its crews in the air will be able to better communicate with maintenance teams and ground operations.

Frontier is owned by Phoenix-based private equity firm Indigo Partners, which is also deploying Starlink across other airlines in its portfolio: Wizz Air in Europe, Volaris in Mexico, JetSMART in South America and Cebu Pacific in the Philippines.

Starlink has struck deals with dozens of airlines to become the dominant in-flight Wi-Fi provider. United, American, Southwest, Alaska, Air Canada, Air France, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, WestJet and Lufthansa are among the carriers that have announced Starlink deals.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, however, first launched in-flight Wi-Fi in 2008 with Gogo service, now uses Viasat and Hughes satellite service, and announced earlier this year it will add faster Wi-Fi from Amazon Leo satellite service starting in 2028.

Delta is the dominant carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, controlling with its joint venture partners more than 80% of the market.

Frontier carries nearly 7% of passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson, according to the most recent monthly data from the world’s busiest airport.