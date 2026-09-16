A.M. ATL: Steer clear

Morning, y’all! If you woke up in a rage and are fixing to be a menace today, I suggest brooding over your coffee to “O Fortuna,” the classic opening piece from German composer Carl Orff’s choral masterwork Carmina Burana. (This is my ideal start to a morning.)
Not only is it perfect “my enemies will rue the day they crossed me” music, but it’s connected to an extremely fun fact about governors. More on that later.
Let’s get to it.
HOW THE LATEST SCOTUS VOTING DECISION AFFECTS YOU
Registered Georgia voters can request absentee ballots for the 2026 midterm elections. (AJC file photo)
Mail-in voting will go on as usual for the midterms after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected efforts by the Trump administration to restrict vote-by-mail procedures.
What was at stake: SCOTUS rejected a plan formed under an executive order from President Donald Trump that would require states to submit lists of eligible mail-in voters to a government-approved online portal, as well as adopt standard envelope sizes for mailed ballots. The order would have let the U.S. Postal Service refuse to deliver ballots to states that didn’t comply.
What absentee (mail-in) voting looks like in Georgia:
Our police chief has increased the number of sworn officers by 50; that's an increase of well over 20%. So, we're making the investments to meet the federal government more than halfway. All we're asking collectively is meet us halfway so that we can continue those investments for a safe and secure system.
- MARTA CEO Jonathan Hunt
MARTA CEO Jonathan Hunt, along with several other leaders from America’s largest transit systems, attended the National Transit Safety and Security Summit this week.
They told federal leaders their public transit systems are safe but need more federal funding to make further safety improvements.
The leaders also shared the common problems that plague every transit system, including riders who do not pay their fare on trains and buses, cybersecurity threats and a need to modernize systems.
Here’s the fun fact I promised you. We can all glean “gubernatorial” means “governor-y.” Did you know it actually comes from “gubernaculum,” the Latin word for a ship’s rudder? Governor and government also share the root.
I stumbled across this during a deep dive into Fortuna, of the aforementioned “O Fortuna,” who is the Roman goddess of fate and chance. (Shoutout to all the ladies who nursed a classical mythology special interest in their teens.) A ship’s rudder is one of her symbols, as she is said to steer the course of fate.
Mmm. Knowledge is delicious.
PROGRAMS FOR ATLANTA WOMEN AND GIRLS GET HUGE BOOST
Atlanta Women's Foundation CEO Kari Love speaks during the organization's annual Community Investment Celebration. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Women's Foundation)
About 20 nonprofits with programs focused on helping women and girls in metro Atlanta are the new recipients of a combined $1.4 million in funding from the Atlanta Women’s Foundation.
The AWF announced the grants during the foundation’s annual Community Investment Celebration.
The grants range from $25,000 to $75,000 each.
The nonprofits serve low-income women, girls and families in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties, and focus primarily on mental and physical healthcare, workforce development and economic opportunity, empowerment, education and life skills.
Across the U.S., only about 2% of charitable giving supports organizations dedicated to women and girls, AWF said.
Toilet seat is no place for Bulldog. The Georgia Bulldog logo has showed up for years on hats, shirts and pennants, but the state Board of Regents has decided that the appearance of the familiar canine on toilet seats and obscene posters is going too far. On Wednesday, the state board authorized its staff to file trademark registration and licensing papers with the federal government on symbols from all of Georgia’s 33 public colleges.
Who says trademark law is boring???
ONE MORE THING
A final note on the gubernaculum thing: Don’t Google Image search that, or you’ll get a bunch of alarming anatomical diagrams. Apparently “gubernaculum” also refers to a bisecting ligament structure that guides the formation of, well, lots of things during prenatal development.
All I wanted to know was whether the word referred to a ship’s wheel as well as the rudder since the wheel is also a symbol of Fortuna. (“Wheel of Fortune” knows what’s up.)
It does not, and we are again reminded there is such a thing as too much knowledge.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.