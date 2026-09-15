Dirty Birds Dispatch: Your weekly home for everything Falcons

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Another Atlanta Falcons season is officially underway.

And while the results may … uh … may not go their way all the time, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is here through the thick and thin.

That includes the Dirty Birds Dispatch.

Your weekly newsletter destination for fresh Falcons news and analysis — stuff you won’t get anywhere else — is now hosted by beat writer Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick). He’s an Indiana grad with roots in Alabama. And he’s good … real good.

Thorough. Smart. Funny.

From a self-introduction he wrote back in May:

“Storytelling matters. That’s why I’m a journalist. I love getting to know about athletes’ journeys, and I thoroughly enjoy sharing what I learn with readers who are similarly curious. I was once a fan, too. I wanted to know more about my teams and my favorite players, and sometimes even the third-string linebacker. For the most part, I write what I’d want to read. I think I owe it to myself, and to a larger degree, the readers.