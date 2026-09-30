News

A.M. ATL: Pipe dream

Plus: Data centers, school finance
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
7 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Even I, a novice in all things sports, know to keep an eye on the Braves vs. Phillies today. Your boss will understand if you pull up our live blog during your afternoon meetings.

Let’s get to it.

REROUTED

(Photo Illustration: Jessi Esparza / AJC | Source: Getty Images)
(Photo Illustration: Jessi Esparza / AJC | Source: Getty Images)

Southern Natural Gas has zigged where it was expected to zag — that is to say, it suspiciously changed where it planned to run a gas pipeline in western Georgia.

The pipeline is needed to meet increased demand for gas, spurred in part by the data center boom and increased demand on electric companies.

🔎 READ MORE: A $3B Georgia pipeline changed course — away from a utility leader’s property

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PAY IT FORWARD

A new set of financial rules will be governing Georgia school districts soon, thanks to laws passed after a serious budget snafu in Dublin City Schools.

🔎 READ MORE: School districts may get more financial oversight after Dublin suspensions

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💸 Morgan Stanley did not choose Alpharetta as the site of its new regional headquarters. Instead, the investment bank will make Dallas, Texas, its home, with a $648 million campus expected to employ more than 3,800 workers.

👩‍⚖️ Georgia must stop charging “erroneous” fees to parents whose children are no longer in foster care, a federal judge ruled. Attorneys in the case say hundreds of parents are affected by the state’s practice of imposing fees on those whose children are placed in foster care.

🚧 A Texas data center project tied to Rick Jackson has become a flashpoint in the Georgia governor’s race. The Republican nominee has promised that if elected, locals would decide whether data center projects move forward. But in Texas, residents accuse Jackson of blindsiding them with a secretive development process.

THAT’S SETTLED

Settlement: Confidential. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
Settlement: Confidential. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

Ride-hailing company Uber has settled a lawsuit alleging it’s liable for the sex trafficking of a Georgia teenager.

🔎 READ MORE: Uber settles Georgia teen’s sex trafficking lawsuit

NEWS BITES

Congress votes to end production of the penny after 234 years, sending a bill to Trump

A nickel for your thoughts?

OpenAI CEO announces new AI agent and avoids mention of security concerns at developer conference

I’ll be adding “remarkably capable” to my resume.

How fishing is helping these Georgia men talk about mental health

Part fishing trip, part group therapy.

Atlanta will be first U.S. stop for 2028 Olympic torch relay

It’s good to be No. 1.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 30, 1980

The Atlanta Journal front page on Sept. 30, 1980.
The Atlanta Journal front page on Sept. 30, 1980.

UGA’s Dinnan says he isn’t bitter after 90 days in prison. University of Georgia Professor James A. Dinnan ... was jailed after being caught up in a sexual discrimination suit filed against the university by Dr. Maija Blaubergs after she was three times denied promotion to associate professor and tenure. Lawyers for Miss Blaubergs, taking a deposition from Dinnan, asked how he cast his ballot in a faculty committee that voted 6-3 against her promotion, but he refused to answer.

Blaubergs (that’s “Dr.,” not “Miss”) helped to start the Women’s Studies Program at UGA, and her case was eventually settled out of court.

ONE MORE THING

If you’re at the point in the week where the idea of cooking another meal feels like a cruel punishment, allow me to introduce you to this Thai-style basil chicken. A version of it has long been on weekly rotation in my house — we sub in ground chicken, add diced green beans and, on our more ambitious evenings, top with a fried egg. Happy eating!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.