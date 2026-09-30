A.M. ATL: Pipe dream

A new set of financial rules will be governing Georgia school districts soon, thanks to laws passed after a serious budget snafu in Dublin City Schools.
The financial situation in the small district was so dire that Gov. Brian Kemp suspended all seven members of the school board. The district had to lay off staff and ask the state for an unprecedented cash advance to cover its deficits.
The situation prompted lawmakers to pass two bills that change how the state measures school systems’ financial health and create guardrails for how to handle problems.
State agencies will work together to review districts more frequently and evaluate more of a district’s finances. Plus, the state will have more authority to investigate when something isn’t right.
Dublin City Schools is far from the only district in the country facing scrutiny over its financial management — but leaders hope the changes will allow Georgia schools to be more proactive rather than reactive.
💸 Morgan Stanley did not choose Alpharetta as the site of its new regional headquarters. Instead, the investment bank will make Dallas, Texas, its home, with a $648 million campus expected to employ more than 3,800 workers.
👩⚖️ Georgia must stop charging “erroneous” fees to parents whose children are no longer in foster care, a federal judge ruled. Attorneys in the case say hundreds of parents are affected by the state’s practice of imposing fees on those whose children are placed in foster care.
🚧 A Texas data center project tied to Rick Jackson has become a flashpoint in the Georgia governor’s race. The Republican nominee has promised that if elected, locals would decide whether data center projects move forward. But in Texas, residents accuse Jackson of blindsiding them with a secretive development process.
THAT’S SETTLED
Settlement: Confidential. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
Ride-hailing company Uber has settled a lawsuit alleging it’s liable for the sex trafficking of a Georgia teenager.
The incident: In November 2024, an Uber driver picked up a 14-year-old girl from a gas station and drove her more than 30 miles to the home of a man who drugged and repeatedly raped her over four days.
The allegations: Uber’s negligence allowed the girl to be transported without parental consent at the request of an alleged sex trafficker.
The defense: The company denied liability and agreed to pay a confidential amount to the teenager.
The context: Uber is battling hundreds of lawsuits all over the country alleging it is liable for the assault and trafficking of riders.
UGA’s Dinnan says he isn’t bitter after 90 days in prison. University of Georgia Professor James A. Dinnan ... was jailed after being caught up in a sexual discrimination suit filed against the university by Dr. Maija Blaubergs after she was three times denied promotion to associate professor and tenure. Lawyers for Miss Blaubergs, taking a deposition from Dinnan, asked how he cast his ballot in a faculty committee that voted 6-3 against her promotion, but he refused to answer.
If you’re at the point in the week where the idea of cooking another meal feels like a cruel punishment, allow me to introduce you to this Thai-style basil chicken. A version of it has long been on weekly rotation in my house — we sub in ground chicken, add diced green beans and, on our more ambitious evenings, top with a fried egg. Happy eating!
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.