News

A.M. ATL: Name your second

Plus: Dragon Con, Cumberland crowds
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
31 minutes ago

Rabbit rabbit, and morning, y’all! It’s a new month, and “rabbit rabbit” is a little folk superstition to start it on a lucky foot. But you need to say it before anything else that day. Let’s make it a great September.

Let’s get to it.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNORS IN GEORGIA ARE BUILT DIFFERENT

Georgia lieutenant governor candidates Josh McLaurin (left) and Greg Dolezal. (Photo Illustration: Jessi Esparza/AJC; Source: Arvin Temkar/AJC, Getty Images)
Georgia lieutenant governor candidates Josh McLaurin (left) and Greg Dolezal. (Photo Illustration: Jessi Esparza/AJC; Source: Arvin Temkar/AJC, Getty Images)

Georgia’s lieutenant governors wield more power than most, but a lot of that power comes from state Senate rules that could be changed with the cast of a vote.

That’s a lot to think about barely two months away from a consequential midterm election in which voters will choose a new second-in-command.

The difference:

How things could change

Who’s up for the job

Democrat: Josh McLaurin is a rising star of his party and looking to become the first Democrat to hold the powerful seat since 2007. Fellow Dems see the race as a golden chance to make inroads in a GOP-heavy legislature.

Republican: Greg Dolezal has cast himself as a hard-line Republican with unwavering loyalty to President Donald Trump.

🔎 READ MORE: The race is just one of many ways the GA Legislature will change in Nov., and experts can’t predict the outcome

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

CUMBERLAND ADAPTS TO GROWING CROWDS

Revising the Visitor Use Management Plan at Cumberland Island has been a drawn-out and controversial process. (Stephen B. Morton for the AJC 2022)
Revising the Visitor Use Management Plan at Cumberland Island has been a drawn-out and controversial process. (Stephen B. Morton for the AJC 2022)

For many nature lovers, Cumberland Island is a dream destination. Soon, would-be visitors will have more flexibility in planning trips to the remote Georgia barrier island.

The National Park Service on Friday adopted a new visitation policy for the island, which the federal agency manages as a national seashore. Known as the Visitor Use Management Plan, it aims to “reduce the barriers to visiting” by offering more ferry seats (no bridge connects Cumberland to the mainland), more campsites and more concessions on the primitive paradise.

🔎 READ MORE: What critics say about the new visitation plan

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗳️ A recent “Men for Keisha” virtual rally turned out a who’s who of prominent Black male Democrats in support of gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms. In attendance: U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, singer and actor Tyrese and former U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young.

Where do Keisha Lance Bottoms and her Republican rival Rick Jackson stand on immigration issues? The AJC politics team went straight to the source.

⚖️ The Gwinnett County DA filed a lawsuit contesting the controversial new Georgia law that makes certain races nonpartisan in some of Georgia’s most liberal counties. She’s the second official to take legal action over the law, which affects only Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb and Clayton counties.

Eagles Nest Church is preparing to unveil a $28 million redevelopment of a former Kohl’s location in Roswell. It’s one of several large churches in the Atlanta area that have converted former warehouses and office floors into worship areas.

LOVE AT DRAGON CON

Tyra and Shane Burton met at Dragon Con at the Hyatt Regency in 2009. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Tyra and Shane Burton met at Dragon Con at the Hyatt Regency in 2009. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

My first Dragon Con was love at first sight. “These are my people,” I thought. Well, for the most part. Some DCon attendees are very creepy and weird (in a bad way), and those are not my people.

For others, Dragon Con was love at first sight in a different way.

Rodney Ho talked to several couples who found lasting romance at the best con in the country. It’s a sweet read for anyone counting down the days to this weekend. (Or anyone who likes Dragon Con in theory but can’t abide the masked, sweaty throngs in person.)

“We consider Thursday of Dragon Con as our wedding anniversary”

Ken and Niki met in a gaggle of “Firefly” fans. They even got married in the Marriott Marquis (one of the Dragon Con host hotels). Everyone was in costume, of course.

The Pee-wee getup works every time

When Jason first saw Remy, she was dressed as Pee-wee Herman and in the company of Billy the Puppet from “Saw.” They’re both seasoned cosplayers, and love to show out together each year.

🐉 READ MORE: A DCon wedding proposal and more

NEWS BITES

Thieves steal $70,000 in Pabst beer from warehouse

It worked out to about 34,000 cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon and non-alcoholic Old Milwaukee beer. Ehhhh. Not sure it was worth the risk.

A new generation of elm trees could beat the disease that killed parent trees

Even trees can break generational curses!

Atlanta Drive announces roster for inaugural season

A new era of women’s golf lands in November.

Kirby Smart wonders if UGA fans ‘can handle’ heat — literally — in season opener

Gotta get us some cool sport visors.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 1, 1925

Atlanta man asks $25,000 damages in alienation suit. A suit for injunction, charging alienation of his wife’s affections, and asking for $25,000 damages, was filed Tuesday morning in Fulton County Superior Court by Albert W. Gossett, who sought to restrain A. Bryan Wynne … from interfering with or paying attentions to his wife, Mrs. Ouita Lillian Gossett, whom he married January 17, 1921. Gossett further claims in the petition that Wynne began showering his wife with presents and so influenced her against him that she filed a suit for annulment of their marriage.

Wow, they were airing out ALL the family business.

ONE MORE THING

I’m still thinking about Braves ace Chris Sale’s complete game shutout last week vs. the Loss Angeles Dodgers (no, it’s not a typo). It was electric in person, and nothing refreshes the soul like discourse on how someone younger than you is still not too ancient to be good at sports.

Also, that had to be the best series of the season, right? An unlikely walk-off hero, a CGSO, all-around beast pitching, more lead changes than was probably comfortable … ugh, so good.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.