Atlanta Drive announces roster for inaugural WTGL season

This rendering of a studio being built in Palm Beach, Fla., shows what the studio audience will see during a TGL competition. (TGL)

Women’s team golf begins its first season in November with Atlanta franchise owned by Arthur M. Blank.

Women’s team golf begins its first season in November with Atlanta franchise owned by Arthur M. Blank.

The Atlanta Drive, part of the women’s team golf league, on Monday announced its roster, which includes Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, Andrea Lee, Yuka Saso and Nataliya Guseva.

The roster has considerable experience, with Hull, who is ranked No. 7 in the world, along with Minjee Lee, an 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour and Saso, who has won the U.S. Women’s Open twice.

Andrea Lee has participated in the Solheim Cup two times, and Guseva, 23, is a budding LPGA Tour golfer.

“We are excited to welcome Charley, Minjee, Andrea, Yuka and Nataliya to Atlanta Drive GC,” Rich McKay, AMB Sports and Entertainment CEO and Atlanta Drive GC governor, said in a statement.