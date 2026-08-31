Atlanta Drive announces roster for inaugural WTGL season

The Atlanta Drive, part of the women’s team golf league, on Monday announced its roster, which includes Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, Andrea Lee, Yuka Saso and Nataliya Guseva.
The roster has considerable experience, with Hull, who is ranked No. 7 in the world, along with Minjee Lee, an 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour and Saso, who has won the U.S. Women’s Open twice.
Andrea Lee has participated in the Solheim Cup two times, and Guseva, 23, is a budding LPGA Tour golfer.
“We are excited to welcome Charley, Minjee, Andrea, Yuka and Nataliya to Atlanta Drive GC,” Rich McKay, AMB Sports and Entertainment CEO and Atlanta Drive GC governor, said in a statement.
“As accomplished stars on the LPGA Tour, each of their games features characteristics we feel will complement each other and translate well to WTGL. We’re excited for the inaugural season this fall as we aim to continue the success of Atlanta Drive GC and deliver more championships for the City of Atlanta.”
In a partnership with the LPGA, the WTGL established five-player rosters for each team that incorporate the LPGA Tour schedule and use other factors to distribute the players around the league.
The team begins competing in November. In February, Arthur M. Blank was announced as the first team owner for the WTGL. Blank also owns the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United and PGA Tour Superstore. His AMBSE company operates Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
In WTGL match play, three team members will compete in an interactive format that features fast-paced action with players mic’d up.