Business ‘From Kohl’s to Souls’: A former Roswell big box store is becoming a church Eagles Nest Church to soon start Sunday services at its new campus, replacing a long-vacant big box store. Eagles Nest Church will hold the first services in its new location at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The church redeveloped a Koh's store that had been vacant a decade. (Courtesy of Eagles Nest Church)

By Zachary Hansen 1 hour ago Share

Kohl’s decided in 2016 to close one of its big box stores in Roswell, but no one knew the building’s fate would be stuck in purgatory for the next decade. A pickleball-themed redevelopment never got past its initial serve, and it devolved into a glorified parking spot for big rigs along Holcomb Bridge Road. But salvation for the property has come and will soon be on display. Eagles Nest Church is preparing to unveil its $28 million redevelopment of the shuttered store and its 16-acre site, transforming it into an event space for worship and community engagement. Pastor Lee Jenkins, who leads the church, said the project holds lots of potential for faith-based outreach, giving it the tagline “From Kohl’s to Souls.”

“This is about taking a space that had gone quiet and giving it a new life and new purpose,” Jenkins said in a news release. “We are building a ‘nest’ where people can worship on Sunday, but also a place where this community can come together and celebrate major moments 365 days a year.” The big box store at 2342 Holcomb Bridge Road was among three metro Atlanta locations Kohl’s closed in 2016 as part of a nationwide plan to shed underperforming stores. The others were at Stonecrest Mall and Northlake Mall, which is now slated to become medical offices for Emory Healthcare. A plan in 2021 aimed to redevelop the Roswell real estate into a pickleball entertainment concept called Pickle Social gained traction with city leaders, including the issuance of permits, but it ultimately didn’t happen. It later became an “an unofficial parking area for tractor-trailers,” according to the news release. This former Kohl's in Roswell off Holcomb Bridge Road is being resurrected after a decade and will house Eagles Nest Church. (Courtesy of Eagles Nest Church)

Eagles Nest swooped in last year and saw the property as a place ripe for its congregation’s future. Founded in 2012, the church quickly amassed a non-denominational congregation of nearly 4,000 while using temporary spaces, such as Centennial High School, for its Sunday services.