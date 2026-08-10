News

A.M. ATL: Ups and downs

Plus: Data center tax breaks
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3 hours ago

Morning, y’all! The Perseid meteor shower peaks this week, sparkling brightest in the night sky from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13.

The meteors are a yearly late summer phenomenon that’s been observed for millennia. Their name means “sons of Perseus,” as the meteors appear to originate near the constellation Perseus.

Hopefully the weather will cooperate, and if you get a chance to look up in the sky, know you’re connected to ages and ages of humans past who did the very same thing this time of year. More info on how to watch in Georgia.

Let’s get to it.

MATH SCORES ARE UP AMONG ATL STUDENTS

"The work didn't just start. It's something that's been going on for a while," Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson said. "Stanford and Harvard even noticed it here recently, said we are a district on the rise." (Estela Muñoz/AJC)
"The work didn't just start. It's something that's been going on for a while," Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson said. "Stanford and Harvard even noticed it here recently, said we are a district on the rise." (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

The latest round of state test scores are in, and it’s good news. Atlanta Public Schools improved on this year’s math, social studies and science exams at a rate that outpaced the state’s improvement benchmarks.

Despite where APS numbers fall statewide, the improvement is notable. District leaders and teachers point to an increased focus on proficiency over the last few years. It’s a strategy that’s worked for the state’s high performers, as well.

“Over the past three years, we have prioritized ensuring that every student has access to high-quality instruction, targeted support, and the opportunities necessary for success,” a Decatur official said. “Although our work is not finished, we are indeed moving in the right direction.”

🔎 READ MORE: What city leaders had to say, what’s worked for schools

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MICROSOFT WANTS TO DROP SOME DATA CENTER TAX BREAKS

Microsoft has received property tax breaks worth tens of millions of dollars for its data center projects across metro Atlanta. Now, the tech giant wants to void some incentives connected to its East Point, Palmetto and Douglasville projects.

Why? Out of the kindness of its corporate heart, obviously.

But seriously, why?

🔎 READ MORE: How the tax breaks work, and what Microsoft may have to pay now

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💰 GOP gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson spent more than $108 million of his own money during the primary, but has yet to inject new funds into his general election campaign. Instead, finance records show he raised about $13 million between June 11 and July 31, including a $10 million contribution from the Republican Governors Association and proceeds from a series of fundraisers.

🧊 ICE announced Friday that an enhanced immigration enforcement operation across Georgia, dubbed ‘Operation Safe Community — Atlanta,’ resulted in 1,226 arrests. Of those accused of being in the country without authorization, 720 had been convicted or charged with crimes in the U.S., according to the agency.

A MAN AND HIS ROLLER COASTER

Super-rider James Fordham. (And a little commotion for the excellent shot, by AJC photographer Arvin Temkar.)
Super-rider James Fordham. (And a little commotion for the excellent shot, by AJC photographer Arvin Temkar.)

He doesn’t look particularly thrilled, but that’s James Fordham on his favorite roller coaster, ArieForce One.

Sadly, ArieForce One is no more. It was a main attraction at Fun Spot America, an Atlanta-area amusement park that shuttered this summer after 34 years.

Before ArieForce One rolled on to that big track in the sky, Fordham racked up serious numbers.

There’s a lot to unpack here, both with Fordham and the coaster itself, designed by the park’s owner in honor of his dad, who founded Fun Spot America. Apparently the coaster was a real screamer, because it attracted coaster enthusiasts from around the country.

🎢 Unsurprisingly, this story is TODAY’S MUST-READ.

NEWS BITES

Weekend Braves-Yankees game gets ugly after strange balk call on Chris Sale

Woo, skipper Walt Weiss was mad! A little manager ejection always spices things up.

Drew Brees and other legends inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Game recognize game, even if said game is wearing a Saints jersey. (We will not talk about his bronze bust. Don’t worry Drew, you don’t look like that.)

With the right preparation, international trips with babies are possible and even fun

If you say so!

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 10, 1953

The Atlanta Constitution front page on Aug. 10, 1953.
The Atlanta Constitution front page on Aug. 10, 1953.

Resident No. 160,000,000. The arrival of U.S. resident No. 160,000,000 will be greeted tomorrow by the flashing of lights and the clanging of bells. But all the celebrating will take place in the lobby of the Commerce department building. No one will try to find out who Mr. 160,000 is, and his only prize is the fact that he was born in, or came to, free America.

Here in 2026, we’re looking for Resident No. 343,000,000-ish to come on down.

ONE MORE THING

You are going to crush it this week, I can feel it. Go be great!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.