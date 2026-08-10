News A.M. ATL: Ups and downs Plus: Data center tax breaks

By AJ Willingham 3 hours ago Share

Morning, y’all! The Perseid meteor shower peaks this week, sparkling brightest in the night sky from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13. The meteors are a yearly late summer phenomenon that’s been observed for millennia. Their name means “sons of Perseus,” as the meteors appear to originate near the constellation Perseus. Hopefully the weather will cooperate, and if you get a chance to look up in the sky, know you’re connected to ages and ages of humans past who did the very same thing this time of year. More info on how to watch in Georgia.

Let’s get to it. MATH SCORES ARE UP AMONG ATL STUDENTS "The work didn't just start. It's something that's been going on for a while," Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson said. "Stanford and Harvard even noticed it here recently, said we are a district on the rise." (Estela Muñoz/AJC) The latest round of state test scores are in, and it’s good news. Atlanta Public Schools improved on this year’s math, social studies and science exams at a rate that outpaced the state’s improvement benchmarks. Roughly 900 more APS students scored proficient or higher on the state math exam in 2026 than they did in 2025, Superintendent Bryan Johnson said.

Eighth grade math scores in APS improved by 10 points between 2024 and 2026. APS students still lag behind the state average: 46% of Georgia eighth graders scored proficient or higher on the 2026 math exam, compared to 39% in APS.

Despite where APS numbers fall statewide, the improvement is notable. District leaders and teachers point to an increased focus on proficiency over the last few years. It’s a strategy that’s worked for the state’s high performers, as well.

City Schools of Decatur and Buford City Schools have two of the highest proficiency rates for eighth grade math in the state: 81% and 89% of eighth graders, respectively, scored proficient or higher on the state math exam.

These high performers also saw a boost over the last two years. “Over the past three years, we have prioritized ensuring that every student has access to high-quality instruction, targeted support, and the opportunities necessary for success,” a Decatur official said. “Although our work is not finished, we are indeed moving in the right direction.” 🔎 READ MORE: What city leaders had to say, what’s worked for schools Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. MICROSOFT WANTS TO DROP SOME DATA CENTER TAX BREAKS Microsoft has received property tax breaks worth tens of millions of dollars for its data center projects across metro Atlanta. Now, the tech giant wants to void some incentives connected to its East Point, Palmetto and Douglasville projects.

Why? Out of the kindness of its corporate heart, obviously. But seriously, why? The tax breaks Microsoft wants to void aren’t the statewide incentives that have been used to lure tech companies to Georgia.

They’re additional property tax breaks offered through local development authorities. (They’ll keep the state incentives, thankyouverymuch .)

.) Microsoft’s actions are part of a growing charm campaign among big tech companies as data center projects grow more unpopular.

Several Georgia counties and cities have curtailed data center projects in the face of backlash, including Atlanta.

Just last week, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution opposing new tax breaks for these projects.

In response, big firms are trying to make their presence in communities more palatable. For example, in January, Microsoft rolled out a list of “community-first AI infrastructure commitments.” 🔎 READ MORE: How the tax breaks work, and what Microsoft may have to pay now MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 💰 GOP gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson spent more than $108 million of his own money during the primary, but has yet to inject new funds into his general election campaign. Instead, finance records show he raised about $13 million between June 11 and July 31, including a $10 million contribution from the Republican Governors Association and proceeds from a series of fundraisers. 🧊 ICE announced Friday that an enhanced immigration enforcement operation across Georgia, dubbed ‘Operation Safe Community — Atlanta,’ resulted in 1,226 arrests. Of those accused of being in the country without authorization, 720 had been convicted or charged with crimes in the U.S., according to the agency.

A MAN AND HIS ROLLER COASTER Super-rider James Fordham. (And a little commotion for the excellent shot, by AJC photographer Arvin Temkar.) He doesn’t look particularly thrilled, but that’s James Fordham on his favorite roller coaster, ArieForce One. Sadly, ArieForce One is no more. It was a main attraction at Fun Spot America, an Atlanta-area amusement park that shuttered this summer after 34 years. Before ArieForce One rolled on to that big track in the sky, Fordham racked up serious numbers. Fordham rode ArieForce One more than 28,400 times since the ride opened in 2023.

He once amassed 1,000 rides in 11 days.

His highest daily ride total? 146. There’s a lot to unpack here, both with Fordham and the coaster itself, designed by the park’s owner in honor of his dad, who founded Fun Spot America. Apparently the coaster was a real screamer, because it attracted coaster enthusiasts from around the country.