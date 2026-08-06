Metro Atlanta Perseid meteor shower in Georgia: What to know, where to watch The celestial event will peak Aug. 12-13. A meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower, in Spruce Knob, West Virginia. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP 2021)

By Vanessa McCray 23 hours ago Share

Looking to make a sweeping romantic gesture or just spread out solo on a blanket and ruminate under the night sky? The Perseid meteor shower might be just what you need. The annual spectacular celestial event is active from mid-July to Aug. 24, but its peak is next week from Aug. 12-13, according to the American Meteor Society. That’s when, weather permitting — fingers crossed for clear skies — stargazers will have the most bountiful opportunity to marvel as streaking meteors shoot across the sky. The moon will do its part to help viewers. There’s a new moon Aug. 12, meaning skies will be darker to optimize viewing.

“We are really lucky that it happens to be the actual same day as the new moon this year because that way even the fainter meteors we’ll be able to see,” said Karisa Zdanky, astronomy program manager at the Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville. At its peak, there could be 90 or more meteors per hour, though experts caution that rate isn’t always met and depend on variables. “Under a clear sky with no moon, you could reasonably expect to see somewhere around 50 meteors per hour, give or take. Luckily, the New Moon phase hits on August 12th, which means it will be beneath the horizon all night, providing a much darker sky,” said Justin H. Robinson, a Georgia State University astrophysicist, lecturer and director of public outreach for the physics and astronomy department, in an email. Tips for viewing the Perseid meteor shower in Georgia The meteor shower occurs every summer because of debris left behind from Comet Swift-Tuttle. The event gets its name from the constellation Perseus, located near the area of the sky where it looks like the meteors originate.

Those hoping to observe the display should turn their eyes to the north, said Rachael Lambert, instructional specialist at the Fernbank Science Center.

She recommends heading out during the early morning hours of Aug. 13, between midnight and dawn. Dusk on Aug. 12 could also provide opportunities, though the later the better, Zdanky said. The meteors are visible with the naked eye, so no special equipment is needed. In fact, Zdanky recommends not using a telescope since you don’t know exactly where in the sky to train it to glimpse a fast-moving meteor. “Honestly, the best way to enjoy it is if you can … take a blanket outside, lay on it, stare,” she said. Just what you’ll be able to see is extremely weather dependent. The National Weather Service says it’s too early to know if clouds will obstruct viewing in Georgia. Begin to check the forecast early next week to get a better sense of the expected conditions. Where to view the Perseid meteor shower in Georgia If you plan to remain in and around Atlanta, don’t expect to see many small to mid-sized meteors, Robinson said.