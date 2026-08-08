ICE announces more than 1,200 Georgia arrests

Over half of the immigrants arrested in recent operation had criminal backgrounds, ICE says.

Over half of the immigrants arrested in recent operation had criminal backgrounds, ICE says.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Friday the results of what it described as an enhanced immigration enforcement operation throughout the state of Georgia.

Dubbed ‘Operation Safe Community – Atlanta,’ the ICE action yielded 1,226 immigration arrests, according to a press release. Of those individuals accused of being in the country without authorization, 720 had been convicted or charged with crimes in the U.S., according to the agency.

“Removing these criminal alien offenders from Georgia neighborhoods makes for much safer communities, and that is exactly what the men and women of ICE work to accomplish every day across our great nation,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Acting Assistant Director Patricia Hyde said in a statement.