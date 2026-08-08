Metro Atlanta ‘On the rise’: Metro Atlanta schools celebrate gains on state math exams As Dickens celebrates success in APS, leaders recognize there’s more work to do. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens notes how proud he is of the academic gains seen within Atlanta Public Schools, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, speaking at Fickett Elementary, Atlanta. At right is Benita Grant, principal of Fickett. On the left is Jessica Johnson, APS board chair. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

By Shaddi Abusaid and Cassidy Alexander 4 hours ago Share

It’s a good day for Atlanta Public Schools, district leaders said in a joint appearance with the mayor Friday celebrating the release of the latest state test scores. APS students’ improvement on the math, social studies and science exams this year outpaced the state’s improvement rate, district officials said. Put another way: Roughly 900 more APS students scored proficient or higher on the state math exam in 2026 than they did in 2025, Superintendent Bryan Johnson said. “The work didn’t just start. It’s something that’s been going on for a while,” Johnson said. “Stanford and Harvard even noticed it here recently, said we are a district on the rise.”

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson speaks about academic gains seen within Atlanta Public Schools in Atlanta, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) The superintendent was joined by Mayor Andre Dickens and more than a dozen district leaders as they touted the work done at Fickett Elementary School in the southwest part of the city. Dickens, a product of nearby Mays High School, called the results “amazing” as he lauded the work of teachers and students. “As someone who is a proud graduate of Atlanta Public Schools, I know firsthand the impact a great education can have on a young person’s life,” Dickens told the crowd.

Although most students statewide did not score proficient or higher in math, science or social studies on the 2026 Georgia Milestones, almost every grade saw improvements and metro Atlanta school systems touted gains in key areas.

The Georgia Department of Education released test scores this week for math, social studies and science for elementary and middle schoolers, as well as exam scores in subjects like Algebra and U.S. History. English language arts results are expected to be released in November. Eighth grade math scores in APS improved by 10 points between 2024 and 2026 — more than any other metro Atlanta school system, according to state data. But the district still lags behind the state average: 46% of Georgia eighth graders scored proficient or higher on the 2026 math exam, compared to 39% in APS. Principal Benita Grant, who has led Fickett for 11 years, attributed her school’s gains to strategies put in place to boost student learning in literacy and math. “We just have an amazing school,” said Grant, who has been with the district 23 years. “A lot of times people underestimate what certain students can do based on their ZIP code, but there’s nothing there. Kids do well. Kids are very intentional. Kids are very smart, they’re very bright when they’re pushed.”

City Schools of Decatur and Buford City Schools have two of the highest proficiency rates for eighth grade math in the state. In Buford, 89% of eighth graders scored proficient or higher on the math exam; in Decatur, 81%. Both saw a roughly 5-point increase from 2024, the first year these math standards were put into effect. Students at R.N. Fickett Elementary School speak with visitors about the chickens they have in the courtyard on Aug. 7, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) “Over the past three years, we have prioritized ensuring that every student has access to high-quality instruction, targeted support, and the opportunities necessary for success,” said CSD Superintendent Gyimah Whitaker in a news release. “Although our work is not finished, we are indeed moving in the right direction.” Leaders in DeKalb County applauded a steady increase in the number of students scoring proficient or higher in math and a decrease in students getting low scores. “We are raising the bar for academic excellence, and our students are stepping up to meet the challenge every day,” said DeKalb’s interim Superintendent Norman Sauce in a news release.

Cobb County leaders focused on the fact that they outpace the state in all grades for math. “Rankings don’t tell the whole story, but they do confirm what parents know,” said Cobb County Board of Education Chair Randy Scamihorn in a news release. “(O)ur Team is delivering that high-quality education, while protecting the taxpayer’s dollar.” Students watch media walk in and out of classrooms at Pickett’s Mill Elementary School on the first day of school in Acworth, on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) But even in school systems like Fulton, where 55% of eight graders scored proficient or higher on the math exam, district leaders are eager to continue improving. “While we are proud of the progress our students have made, we also know there is more work to do to ensure every student reaches their full potential,” Fulton Superintendent Mike Looney said in a news release.