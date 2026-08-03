News

A.M. ATL: Staying on the rails

Plus: Georgia Dems, One Musicfest
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! A good Sunday makes for a better Monday, and few Sunday traditions please me more than hearing opera singer Timothy Miller sing “God Bless America” at an Atlanta Braves matinee. The voice of an angel with a very strong diaphragm.

Let’s get to it.

MARTA SURVIVED THE WORLD CUP. NOW WHAT?

Keep it up, MARTA! (AJC)
Keep it up, MARTA! (AJC)

Let’s be honest. Despite the untold hours of work MARTA leaders and employees poured in before our long-awaited World Cup spotlight, it was never a given that things were going to run smoothly.

For the most part, they did. Now, we’ll see if MARTA can keep it up.

In his latest column, “Gridlock Guy” Doug Turnbull lays out some interesting insights about MARTA’s generally successful World Cup run, and what we can look for next.

It may not go everywhere we want it to go, but it went where it had to

What MARTA needs to keep up

Of course, it’s easy for us to make diagnoses, but such improvements require significant resources and investment.

🔎 READ MORE: More nice things visitors said about MARTA

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NOTES FROM THE GEORGIA DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION

Georgia's Democrats gathered to discuss their midterm agenda. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Georgia's Democrats gathered to discuss their midterm agenda. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms headlined a summit of Georgia’s Democrats this weekend as the party looks toward a promising-but-certainly-not-promised slate of midterm elections.

🔎 READ MORE: More from the convention in Savannah

🟥 How red is Georgia’s leadership, anyway? Very. GOP members hold all the state’s constitutional offices, nine of the 14 U.S. House seats and have majority control in both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🎥 Georgia film and television production spending slipped to $2 billion over the last year, marking a ten-year low. This is down from $2.3 billion during the previous fiscal year and less than half of Georgia’s all-time high in 2022.

🚗 Hennessy Automobile Companies, one of Atlanta’s largest luxury auto groups, was sold to a Houston-based group for an estimated $1.3 billion. The automotive retail industry has seen almost six years of record-setting acquisition activity, and Hennessy is the latest Atlanta-area family-owned dealership of its kind to be sold to bigger groups.

ONE MUSICFEST NOT RETURNING TO ATLANTA

One Musicfest, an annual event honoring Black music and culture, will not return to Atlanta this year, organizers announced last Friday.

🔎 READ MORE: The history of One Musicfest and what we know about the decision

MOORE LOVE, MOORE ACCOUNTABILITY

That's Moore like it. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
That's Moore like it. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

When Bellwood Coffee painted over a Grant Park mural of beloved Atlanta journalist Jovita Moore this April, people were outraged.

🩶 READ MORE: Nedra Rhone reflects on a bittersweet reconciliation

NEWS BITES

Braves sweep Nationals to win five straight

I might love Timothy Miller’s singing, but as a Nationals fan I do not love this.

AI-assisted staging draws boos at the Richard Wagner festival in Germany

You do not want Wagner’s ghost haunting you! The German composer was a real megalomaniacal weirdo and he’d probably love to haunt you, and he definitely will if you use AI with his work.

Top dogs ride waves at annual World Dog Surfing Championships

When you feel like the world is going to heck, remember we still have surfing dogs.

A discarded SpaceX rocket is on a high-speed collision course with the moon

The moon always wins.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 3, 1997

After the fall. By dawn’s early light, Atlanta saw the stadium’s final fireworks exhibition. In the end, the Home of the Braves folded softly in on itself, leaving behind a tangled skeleton resembling a stomped Erector Set project. A brown dust cloud slowly rose over the carcass and drifted south, hanging for a moment over the left field line of Turner Field, the snazzy baseball theater built by the Olympics.

By this lovely account, Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium’s demolition was a dignified affair. No disadvantageously parked MARTA buses in sight.

ONE MORE THING

A link for the newer Atlanta residents who aren’t familiar with the 2017 MARTA bus lore. IYKYK.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.