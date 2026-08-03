A.M. ATL: Staying on the rails

Morning, y’all! A good Sunday makes for a better Monday, and few Sunday traditions please me more than hearing opera singer Timothy Miller sing “God Bless America” at an Atlanta Braves matinee. The voice of an angel with a very strong diaphragm.
Let’s get to it.
MARTA SURVIVED THE WORLD CUP. NOW WHAT?
Keep it up, MARTA! (AJC)
Let’s be honest. Despite the untold hours of work MARTA leaders and employees poured in before our long-awaited World Cup spotlight, it was never a given that things were going to run smoothly.
For the most part, they did. Now, we’ll see if MARTA can keep it up.
In his latest column, “Gridlock Guy” Doug Turnbull lays out some interesting insights about MARTA’s generally successful World Cup run, and what we can look for next.
It may not go everywhere we want it to go, but it went where it had to
MARTA’s rudimentary rail lines are a pain for regular commuters, but proximity won out this time.
With five stations within walking distance of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena and the surrounding area, visiting World Cup fans told Turnbull the service was cheap, convenient and better than other cities.
Yes, better than other cities! Let’s name names: “Fans told me Atlanta’s transit situation for the World Cup was so much better than in Dallas, New York (really, New Jersey) and Boston, where fans had to take long expensive commuter trains or shuttle buses to far-flung stadiums,” Turnbull writes.
What MARTA needs to keep up
MARTA avoided any major incidents of crime or violence during the tournament. Whether that was because of increased police presence, or general “let’s behave while the world is watching” vibes, Turnbull says regular ridership needs to benefit, too.
MARTA ran trains more often and integrated options. Riders were easily linked up with rapid shuttle buses and secondary transit, making commutes more seamless.
MARTA made it through even though many fare gates were out of service. This is a long-term problem the agency is working on, but remains unresolved.
Of course, it’s easy for us to make diagnoses, but such improvements require significant resources and investment.
Georgia's Democrats gathered to discuss their midterm agenda. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms headlined a summit of Georgia’s Democrats this weekend as the party looks toward a promising-but-certainly-not-promised slate of midterm elections.
Cost-of-living challenges are near the top of the party’s platform this cycle.
So is the drumbeat against President Donald Trump. This was especially important to Bottoms, whose opponent, Republican Rick Jackson, has promised to be “Trump’s favorite governor” if he wins.
“He may want to be Trump’s favorite governor, but I want to be yours,” Bottoms said. “I am working to be the favorite governor of everyone in the state who wants to elect a leader who is thinking of them, thinking of their families, their communities, and working to find meaningful ways to make their lives better.”
🟥 How red is Georgia’s leadership, anyway? Very. GOP members hold all the state’s constitutional offices, nine of the 14 U.S. House seats and have majority control in both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly.
🚗 Hennessy Automobile Companies, one of Atlanta’s largest luxury auto groups, was sold to a Houston-based group for an estimated $1.3 billion. The automotive retail industry has seen almost six years of record-setting acquisition activity, and Hennessy is the latest Atlanta-area family-owned dealership of its kind to be sold to bigger groups.
ONE MUSICFEST NOT RETURNING TO ATLANTA
One Musicfest, an annual event honoring Black music and culture, will not return to Atlanta this year, organizers announced last Friday.
Since its founding in 2010, One Musicfest has grown into one of the most prominent Black-owned music festivals in the country, attracting over 100,000 fans each year.
Ludacris, Future and Doechii were among last year’s headliners.
Organizers described the decision as a “pause” to find “new partnerships” and “bolder creative experiences.” They said the festival will be back in action in 2027.
After the fall. By dawn’s early light, Atlanta saw the stadium’s final fireworks exhibition. In the end, the Home of the Braves folded softly in on itself, leaving behind a tangled skeleton resembling a stomped Erector Set project. A brown dust cloud slowly rose over the carcass and drifted south, hanging for a moment over the left field line of Turner Field, the snazzy baseball theater built by the Olympics.
By this lovely account, Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium’s demolition was a dignified affair. No disadvantageously parked MARTA buses in sight.