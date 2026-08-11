A.M. ATL: Stalka Flocka

Communities are starting to push back against the seemingly ubiquitous camera systems. A recent Dunwoody City Council meeting got heated after the city renewed its contract with Flock, over several residents’ objections. Residents in other cities, like Smyrna, have started movements to “DeFlock” their communities.
⚕️ Rick Jackson extended a $35 million loan to an endangered Alabama hospital, giving his company control over the facility. He says he deploys philanthropy to “solve structural problems in healthcare.” However, Jackson’s state political policies do not address the reasons the hospital says it’s failing, such as staffing shortages and Medicaid limitations. The situation also gives a taste of what it could mean for Georgia to have a top industry executive running the state.
Georgia has a museum for that! The Mimms Museum of Technology and Art (formerly the Computer Museum of America) in Roswell has a huge collection of rare and vintage computers. Take the teen who’s yearning for a pre-digital life.
Doctor: “The scans are back, and you’re 95% microplastics. It’s like the inside of a Beanie Baby. Perhaps you should try sustainable plastic forks and such?”
Me, dying: “But the texture is so eeeeeeeuugh.”
ON THIS DATE
Aug. 11, 1990
In Statesboro, 1,000,000 reasons to be ticked off. Georgia Southern University, known for its national champion football teams, has a new claim to worldwide fame — ticks by the truckload. The state’s newest university is now the home of the world’s largest collection of ticks, a “national treasure” that includes more than a million carefully cataloged ticks — including one well-pickled whopper, the size of a large acorn, that ranks as the world’s largest. The Smithsonian Institution dispatched three truckloads of ticks to the Statesboro school this week to form the core of a new research center on ticks and tick-borne diseases.