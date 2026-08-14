News

A.M. ATL: Sealing deals

Plus: Flock backlash, MARTA CEO
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! It’s going to be very hot this weekend. “Sweat through the shirt walking through a parking lot,” “send a prayer of thanks to every scientific mind who helped birth modern air conditioning,” “can’t even get mad at people when they say HotLanta” hot. Be safe, be cool, look out for your neighbors.

Let’s get to it.

FLOCK FLAK

Flock cameras are everywhere in Atlanta, and leaders want better oversight. (Casey Sykes/AJC)
Flock cameras are everywhere in Atlanta, and leaders want better oversight. (Casey Sykes/AJC)

The Atlanta Police Department is conducting an independent audit of its Flock Safety cameras in response to dozens of incidents across the state of officers misusing the technology.

Flock is also making changes

🔎 READ MORE: What legal experts say about Flock’s value and risks

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

AND YOUR NEW MARTA CEO IS …

Interim MARTA CEO Jonathan Hunt will be full-time MARTA CEO Jonathan Hunt. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Interim MARTA CEO Jonathan Hunt will be full-time MARTA CEO Jonathan Hunt. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Your old MARTA CEO!

The agency’s interim general manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt was unanimously chosen by MARTA’s board of directors.

🔎 READ MORE: Now that he’s here for good, get to know Hunt a little better

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💳 Equifax will pay $100 million to settle a class-action lawsuit accusing the Atlanta-based consumer credit reporting giant of misreporting millions of credit scores because of a coding glitch in 2022.

🐘 Hard-line GOP activists in Georgia want a judge to say party officials exceeded their authority when they allowed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to register as a Republican on the May primary ballot. Georgia GOP members have punished Raffensperger and tried to paint him as a party traitor since he refused to help President Donald Trump illegally overturn his 2020 defeat.

PARAMOUNT EYES GEORGIA FOR POSSIBLE HQ

There’s a new level to the Georgia-based interest in that huge Warner Bros. Discovery-Paramount merger.

🔎 Also of Atlanta interest: Paramount execs say selling CNN is “on the table” if it makes the merger more palatable.

📺 READ MORE: Every time you think this deal can’t get messier …

NEWS BITES

Alpine resorts’ snowmaking equipment may be put to work fighting summer forest fires

[90s action movie voice] It’s a crazy plan, but it just might work!

MLB players emerge from cornfield before nostalgic ‘Field of Dreams’ game in Iowa

The only case where MLB players emerging from a cornfield isn’t terrifying.

Your in-flight life is getting higher tech. And we’re ‘only at the beginning.’

They want you to watch screen. Screen is your friend! Screen keeps the thoughts away. Spend money on screen! Watch content. Make a sports bet. Tell screen your biggest secrets. Screen wants you to be happy. Do not be sad, screen is with you always, even at 30,000 feet above the ground. Screen will never leave you, no matter where you go. It loves you so much.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 14, 1926

Woman, walking in sleep falls in Grant Park lake and has narrow escape. She said she retired for the night and remembered nothing until she realized that she was in the lake fully dressed ... physicians ... stated Saturday that she would soon be over the shock.

One more reason to be grateful for modern air conditioning: It reduces the urge to sleepwalk into lakes.

ONE MORE THING

Have a lovely weekend! Let screen take a little nap.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.