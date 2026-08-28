News

A.M. ATL: Meet in the middle

Plus: TADs, dogs
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! We’ll begin the weekend (which, as we all know, starts on Friday morning) with some words of wisdom from the inimitable gospel duo Mary Mary: “If you wanna get what you never got, gotta do something that you’ve never done.”

Let’s get to it.

MARTA MEETS THE CITY IN THE MIDDLE ... KINDA

The spending dispute between MARTA and the city of Atlanta has been a thorny issue for years. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)
The spending dispute between MARTA and the city of Atlanta has been a thorny issue for years. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)

After years of they said/they said, MARTA has agreed to resolve a longstanding dispute with the city of Atlanta to the tune of $52 million.

What the disagreement was about

Where the money came from

Nearly everyone involved, including many current and former MARTA officials, say they’re grateful the issue was put to rest and ready for a fresh start.

🔎 READ MORE: It’s a complicated one, but this article breaks it down easily

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

ATLANTA SCHOOL BOARD CONTROLS THE FATE OF MAYOR’S SIGNATURE PROJECT

(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC; Source: Getty)
(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC; Source: Getty)

Since you probably don’t keep a list of city project names in the front of your mental filing cabinet, let’s reintroduce you to the Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative.

What is it? The Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative is Dickens’ signature legislation that aims to tackle Atlanta’s massive wealth divide.

How would it do that? The program invests money in Atlanta’s historically underserved neighborhoods to build affordable housing, parks and accessible grocery stores. There’s also hope it could fund a new hospital on the city’s medically underserved Southside.

Where does the money come from? The money comes from tax allocation districts, or TADs. Tax allocation districts are designated areas where a certain amount of property tax revenue growth is diverted away from governments and used to fund specific improvements within that district.

The concept depends on a lot of high-stakes assumptions about future growth in a specific area, which is one reason critics see it as risky.

Dickens’ TADs plan is also unpopular with many local leaders who say TADs take away money from other initiatives.

That’s where the Atlanta School Board comes in.

It isn’t clear when the vote will happen, and there’s a lot of risk and reward to consider before it does.

🔎 READ MORE: All the cool kids are learning more about TADs and the Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🏗️ Walmart will build a massive $1.3 billion, 1.5 million-square-foot shipping center in Carnesville, a tiny town of less than 900 people near the South Carolina border. The development will bring 1,000 jobs to the area, which means, on workdays, the population of Carnesville will literally double.

🛍️ Primark, in Georgia? The fast-fashion giant famous across the pond will open its first Georgia store next month as it continues to spread across the U.S. The new location will debut Sept. 8 at Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville.

📚 Gubernatorial candidates Bottoms and Jackson may not agree on much, but they have at least one priority in common: improving education in Georgia. Their plans, as told to the AJC, balance different priorities of funding, literacy, conditions for teachers and more. This is a great read that digs into their platforms.

THE LIFE OF A DOG PHOTOG

Diego Rodriguez's work uniform as a photographer consists of knee pads, a camera and a lanyard strung with animal call whistles. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC)
Diego Rodriguez's work uniform as a photographer consists of knee pads, a camera and a lanyard strung with animal call whistles. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC)

And now, our reward for becoming fully conversant in tax allocation districts and transit authority audits: dogs!

Around the Atlanta area, local photographers and social media influencers are using their skills to help get shelter dogs adopted.

Here are some lessons they share:

🐾 READ MORE: A photographer and a content creator talk about their missions

NEWS BITES

The Atlanta Dream have great chemistry. Now, it’s leading them to the playoffs

Anyone who’s seen a Dream game in person can attest: the team chemistry is palpable, and so fun to watch. Only a few more regular season games!

Walter Wick’s famous ‘I SPY’ photos are on exhibit at the High Museum of Art

What a fun way to get kids to contemplate art.

What if Barney went psycho? ‘Buddy’ is brainchild of Atlanta filmmaker

Bold of you to assume Barney isn’t already unhinged. Have you seen his veneers?

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 28, 2003

Ten Commandments out of sight, monument removed. What could be the most controversial piece of granite in the United States was wheeled from public view Wednesday, capping a two-year fight over the separation of church and state that many say is far from over. ... The marker had been placed in the rotunda of the Alabama Judicial Building by Chief Justice Roy Moore of the state’s Supreme Court.

It’s always interesting to see the churn of political issues over time, as several Southern states in the last few years have pushed to have the Ten Commandments installed in public school classrooms.

Also of note, Roy Moore had a checkered political career after this episode. He tried to run for Alabama governor a few times, and in 2016 was suspended from the Alabama Supreme Court for refusing to comply with federal rulings on same-sex marriage. During a U.S. Senate campaign in 2017, Moore was accused by several women of sexual misconduct, including multiple incidents when the accusers were young teens. The allegations turned dozens of high-profile Republicans against him, and he ultimately lost the election.

ONE MORE THING

If you don’t have Mary Mary’s “Go Get It” stuck in your head now, may I suggest Diamond Rio’s “Meet in the Middle?” Both all-timers.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.