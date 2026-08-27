MARTA, Atlanta settle audit debate

MARTA has agreed to pay $52 million to resolve a longstanding dispute with the city of Atlanta, whose auditors say the transit agency overcharged for enhanced bus service.
The settlement, approved by MARTA’s Board of Directors in a special-called meeting Thursday, is for less than the city has argued MARTA owed — $70 million. But it’s significantly more than the $865,000 that MARTA officials and its auditor have argued was due.
The impasse also stalled conversations between the city and the agency about how to move forward with projects in the More MARTA program from which the money originated — and which, 10 years in, has not delivered on a single completed capital project.
At the core of the issue: The degree to which the transit agency overcharged the More MARTA operating expense fund — revenue from a half-penny sales tax voters approved in 2016 to pay for transit expansion projects.
The money can now go toward an array of capital projects the city has said it wants to pursue, including light rail on the Atlanta Beltline and new train stations.
The More MARTA money fight has been ongoing for almost as long as Atlantans have been paying the extra half penny.
MARTA initially split the proceeds evenly between operating and capital funds. As the capital project list was being debated, MARTA began increasing bus service on Atlanta routes.
Fairly quickly, some in the city began to express concern that too much was being spent on operations. The enhanced bus service was ultimately scaled back in Atlanta, and across the entire MARTA service area, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
That methodology worked fine before the pandemic, one of the auditors said, but didn’t work after. It incorrectly attributed decreases in service anywhere to the Atlanta operational fund.
KPMG recommended MARTA calculate Atlanta service enhancements as a proportion of its overall service. Under that method, they tallied overcharges totaling $865,630.
The city’s auditors took a different approach, and they arrived at $70 million.
MARTA strenuously disputed the Mauldin & Jenkins total when it was announced in 2024, with Greenwood describing their methodology as arbitrary.
Once KPMG’s findings were released, Greenwood said he couldn’t support a “meet in the middle” approach to resolve the issue because it would unfairly take money from taxpayers in DeKalb, Fulton and Clayton counties who pay into MARTA’sgeneral operating fund that would absorb the cost of any settlement.
Greenwood told her “there is a larger landscape at play here. We serve more than the city of Atlanta.”
Non-Atlanta board members proposed creating an ad-hoc committee to resolve the issue, saying they feared the issue would cause reputational harm to MARTA overall. A committee of five, led by Jacob Tzegaegbe, an Atlanta appointee, was created in spring 2025.