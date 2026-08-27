Value fashion giant launches first Georgia store

Fast-fashion retailer Primark is opening its first Georgia store at Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville. (Courtesy of Primark)

A fast-fashion giant that hails from Dublin, Ireland, will launch its first Georgia store next month as it continues to spread across the U.S.

Primark is set to open Sept. 8 at Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville, taking 26,000 square feet at the mall. A second Georgia location is expected to follow in Augusta.

Primark is known for big stores stacked with low-priced. trendy clothing, along with home and beauty products. For example, a spokesperson said women’s denim starts at $12, and men’s tees at $5.

The retailer expands to Georgia as some consumers feel stretched thin by overall higher prices. U.S. retail sales fell 0.6% in July, the first decline in nine months.