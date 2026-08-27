Value fashion giant launches first Georgia store

But its reception in the U.S. has been mixed, George Weston, CEO and executive director of Associated British Foods, the parent company of Primark, said on a July 1 conference call.
“U.S. trading … has bounced around a bit,” he noted.
For example, Primark opened a flagship store in Manhattan this year, which “has got off to an absolute flyer,” Weston said. But elsewhere in the U.S., the brand is less well known, he said.
“We opened a store in Memphis, one in Nashville,” Weston said. “They have been, quite frankly, disappointing.”
One reason, Weston said, is that Hispanic shoppers are pinched. “Their consumer expenditure is well down,” he said. “And even where we are well known to them … their purchasing power is just really squeezed.”