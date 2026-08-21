News

A.M. ATL: Hot doggin’ it

Plus: Charter-Cox merger, tacos
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
22 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! It’s Friday, and it just so happens we have a few light, delicious stories on the menu today. Well, after some business talk. If you don’t finish today’s newsletter a little hungry, I’ll be impressed.

Let’s get to it.

WHAT THE CHARTER-COX MERGER MEANS FOR YOU

(Photo Illustration: Jessi Esparza/AJC; Source: Getty Images)
(Photo Illustration: Jessi Esparza/AJC; Source: Getty Images)

The landmark $34.5 billion merger between Cox Communications and Charter Communications closed Thursday, forming the largest cable company in the U.S.

We’re already finding out how the sale will change the media and business landscape in Georgia.

The basics

New headquarters, new jobs

What it means for current customers

🔎 READ MORE: All about the deal

(P.S. — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is owned by Cox Enterprises. You probably know that, but we gotta disclose it anyway.)

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💬 U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s criticism of President Donald Trump’s professional relationship with White House aide Natalie Harp struck a chord. The administration released a defensive response, which just ended up fanning the flames. Google searches for “Natalie Harp” are up 5,000%.

🫏 U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords were in town this week to back Georgia Democrats. The political power couple visited Democratic state Sen. Josh McLaurin’s district and highlighted growing affordability issues in the state. McLaurin is the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor.

WAFFLES AT TACO HOUSE. I MEAN, TACOS AT WAFFLE HOUSE

Waffle House is testing tacos on the menus of about 45 Georgia restaurants. (Courtesy of Waffle House)
Waffle House is testing tacos on the menus of about 45 Georgia restaurants. (Courtesy of Waffle House)

Some Waffle Houses in Georgia are now offering a dish that people have probably been Frankensteining with their Waffle House leftovers for years: Tacos!

Well, duh. They’re tacos.

🌮 READ MORE: More info on this latest permutation of breakfast food

ALL ABOARD THE WIENERMOBILE

The most important schematic you'll ever see. (Photo Illustration: AJC; Source: Getty, MARTA)
The most important schematic you'll ever see. (Photo Illustration: AJC; Source: Getty, MARTA)

I told AJC reporter Sara Gregory that she needs to face civil consequences for this story because the hot dog puns are outrageous. I got to seven and stopped counting.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in town this weekend (see the article for a schedule of stops), and Gregory got a privileged place inside the bun for a spin around the city.

Some absolutely real Wienermobile facts:

As modern sage Paulette once said to Elle Woods, “That makes me want a hot dog real bad.”

🌭 TODAY’S MUST-READ: A delightful account of the AJC’s Wienermobile ride-along

🎁 Surprise! This article is free to read for nonsubscribers. You still need to sign up for a free AJC account, but it will take seconds, and you can add it to your already very long list of Things You Have Free Accounts For.

Oh, and subscribers: A. Love you, B. Did you know logged-in AJC subscribers can share up to 10 subscriber-only articles per month? If you’re logged in, you should see a gift icon at the top of an article. Here’s more info.

NEWS BITES

The SEC is in a three-year CFP Championship drought. Who’s gonna step up?

Only the SEC would consider a three-year lack of championship cred a “drought.”

As workplace surveillance grows, experts say it’s good to know the ways your employer is watching

What a relief that they have so much time and resources to pay such close attention.

The luxury of doing nothing: Why older travelers are embracing all-inclusive resorts

Well yeah, it’s like adult summer camp!

‘Skin care in a can’: How TikTok turned sardines into a viral beauty trend

Go ahead, beauty companies. Try and make this one smell nice.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 21, 1958

Parents protest bus-stop ditch. When school opens again for the fall term, a number of DeKalb County children will wait for their Briar Vista bus only a few feet from danger. Just across the street from the bus stop … lurks a deep drainage pool at the bottom of a sheer 12-foot drop from the street. Partially concealed by undergrowth, the pit pricks the curiosity of children while they wait for their bus each morning.

A child’s singular preoccupation with the dirtiest, most dangerous thing in sight is practically mathematical law, so the parental sympathy here is palpable.

ONE MORE THING

A final gambit to get you good and hungry ahead of the weekend: Our intel (a publicly available press release) says Chick-fil-A is launching a chicken-and-waffle sandwich Monday. Tacos at the waffle place, waffles at the chicken place; our cups indeed runneth over.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.