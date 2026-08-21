A.M. ATL: Hot doggin’ it

Morning, y’all! It’s Friday, and it just so happens we have a few light, delicious stories on the menu today. Well, after some business talk. If you don’t finish today’s newsletter a little hungry, I’ll be impressed.
💬 U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s criticism of President Donald Trump’s professional relationship with White House aide Natalie Harp struck a chord. The administration released a defensive response, which just ended up fanning the flames. Google searches for “Natalie Harp” are up 5,000%.
🫏 U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords were in town this week to back Georgia Democrats. The political power couple visited Democratic state Sen. Josh McLaurin’s district and highlighted growing affordability issues in the state. McLaurin is the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor.
WAFFLES AT TACO HOUSE. I MEAN, TACOS AT WAFFLE HOUSE
Waffle House is testing tacos on the menus of about 45 Georgia restaurants. (Courtesy of Waffle House)
Some Waffle Houses in Georgia are now offering a dish that people have probably been Frankensteining with their Waffle House leftovers for years: Tacos!
Well, we’re playing fast and loose with the term taco. The options include a breakfast meat taco with egg and cheese, a cheesesteak melt taco, a chicken melt taco or patty melt tacos. You’ll have to go elsewhere for your birria fix.
The Norcross-based chain said it is testing tacos on the menus of about 45 restaurants in Georgia, with window clings that declare “Tacos in the House!”
They’ve been available for about a week, and “the early feedback has been positive,” according to a Waffle House spokesperson.
The most important schematic you'll ever see. (Photo Illustration: AJC; Source: Getty, MARTA)
I told AJC reporter Sara Gregory that she needs to face civil consequences for this story because the hot dog puns are outrageous. I got to seven and stopped counting.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in town this weekend (see the article for a schedule of stops), and Gregory got a privileged place inside the bun for a spin around the city.
Some absolutely real Wienermobile facts:
The ceiling inside the conveyance is light blue, painted with clouds.
More people have gone to outer space than driven the Wienermobile.
It’s not just one — six sausage chariots make up the fleet.
The crew trains for weeks at a place called Hot Dog High (of course) before they can take the wheel. That includes safety instruction from retired police officers, and I can’t decide how those individuals must feel about being on Wienermobile detail.
Drivers all get hot dog-themed names and then pass them on to lucky passengers. That means I now work with noted media professionals Sara Kraut, Jumbo Dog Jason and All-Beef Abbey.
As modern sage Paulette once said to Elle Woods, “That makes me want a hot dog real bad.”
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Go ahead, beauty companies. Try and make this one smell nice.
ON THIS DATE
Aug. 21, 1958
Parents protest bus-stop ditch. When school opens again for the fall term, a number of DeKalb County children will wait for their Briar Vista bus only a few feet from danger. Just across the street from the bus stop … lurks a deep drainage pool at the bottom of a sheer 12-foot drop from the street. Partially concealed by undergrowth, the pit pricks the curiosity of children while they wait for their bus each morning.
A child’s singular preoccupation with the dirtiest, most dangerous thing in sight is practically mathematical law, so the parental sympathy here is palpable.
ONE MORE THING
A final gambit to get you good and hungry ahead of the weekend: Our intel (a publicly available press release) says Chick-fil-A is launching a chicken-and-waffle sandwich Monday. Tacos at the waffle place, waffles at the chicken place; our cups indeed runneth over.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.