A WaHo taco? Popular diner tests out new menu items

Waffle House is testing tacos on the menus of about 45 Georgia restaurants. (Courtesy of Waffle House)

Waffle House is experimenting with tacos at select Georgia restaurants.

Waffle House is experimenting with tacos at select Georgia restaurants.

Waffle House, the iconic, 24-hour Southern diner, is dabbling in another comfort food — the beloved taco.

The Norcross-based chain said it is testing tacos on the menus of about 45 restaurants in Georgia, with window clings that declare “Tacos in the House!”

This includes restaurants in Alpharetta, Buford, Dacula, Doraville, Duluth, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Marietta, Norcross, Roswell, Sandy Springs and Tucker.

A Waffle House spokesperson said the tacos have been available for about a week and “the early feedback has been positive.” The spokesperson said Waffle House doesn’t yet have a timeline for deciding if tacos land a spot on the permanent menu.