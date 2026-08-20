A WaHo taco? Popular diner tests out new menu items

The Norcross-based chain said it is testing tacos on the menus of about 45 restaurants in Georgia, with window clings that declare “Tacos in the House!”
This includes restaurants in Alpharetta, Buford, Dacula, Doraville, Duluth, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Marietta, Norcross, Roswell, Sandy Springs and Tucker.
A Waffle House spokesperson said the tacos have been available for about a week and “the early feedback has been positive.” The spokesperson said Waffle House doesn’t yet have a timeline for deciding if tacos land a spot on the permanent menu.
A window cling Waffle House is using to promote its new tacos. The chain is testing the menu item at about 45 Georgia restaurants. (Courtesy of Waffle House)
Tacos are a cornerstone of Mexican cuisine and a favorite food item globally. About 13% of U.S. adults consume one or more Mexican foods on a daily basis, with the taco being the most popular, according to an analysis of federal dietary data.
At Waffle House, diners can get a bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or ham taco with egg and cheese. Other options include cheesesteak melt, chicken melt or patty melt tacos. All tacos are available all day.
A Waffle House patty melt taco. (Courtesy of Waffle House).
It’s common for restaurants to experiment with new or limited-time menu items. For example, just as Waffle House jumps into tacos, another Atlanta-based chain is venturing into waffles.