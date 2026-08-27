News

A.M. ATL: Big payouts

Plus: AJC happenings
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
50 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! It’s a full moon tonight. If you gambol nude among the trees, make sure there are no Flock cameras around.

Let’s get to it.

META PAYS GEORGIA MILLIONS IN ADDICTION SUIT

(Tony Avelar/AP)
(Tony Avelar/AP)

Georgia will receive close to $100 million in a sprawling settlement with Meta Platforms over claims the tech giant exposed young users to serious mental harms and misled the public about platform safety.

A total of 48 states will get a combined $18 billion from the suit, which is the largest state consumer protection settlement in history outside Big Tobacco settlements.

What you need to know about the settlement

The settlement also requires Meta (and, thus, Facebook and Instagram) to implement safeguards, including:

🔎 READ MORE: Attorney General Chris Carr says Meta ‘shouldn’t be the last’ company to be held accountable

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

MARIETTA MAN BESTS LAW GIANT MORGAN & MORGAN

We’re very litigious today, aren’t we?

A Marietta man won $4.3 million from law giant Morgan & Morgan in a suit that reveals more about the cutthroat world of personal injury law in Georgia.

What happened

Case volume, competition, commissions

This is where things get interesting.

Wyrosdick says he hopes the judgment will lead the firm to treat clients better.

🔎 READ MORE: More details about the case

GEORGIA’S POLITICAL MAPS TO BE REVIEWED … AGAIN

Redistricting maps displayed during a special legislative session at the state Capitol in 2023. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Redistricting maps displayed during a special legislative session at the state Capitol in 2023. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

An old redistricting fight over Georgia’s political maps must be reviewed in light of a recent SCOTUS decision that set off alarm bells among voting rights activists.

Tuesday’s ruling will not affect the maps used in this fall’s midterm elections.

🔎 READ MORE: How partisanship and race overlap and add to the controversy

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💬 Rick Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are definitely still not cool with each other. (No surprise, given their acrimonious primary race.) Jones hasn’t endorsed Jackson and shot down a report that President Donald Trump offered to make him U.S. ambassador to Germany in exchange for getting behind his former rival. Jones said Jackson needs to make amends. Last month, Jones told the AJC he hasn’t even committed to voting for Jackson, much less endorsing him. Yikes.

🐘 U.S. Rep. Mike Collins’ son-in-law is still saying outlandish, violent, antisemitic Christian nationalist stuff online, even after reports of his hateful activity made headlines in July. Collins, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat against Sen. Jon Ossoff, is facing growing calls to address the issue man-to-man.

(Fun fact: The phrase “mano-a-mano” is often substituted for “man-to-man,” but it really means “hand-to-hand.” Important to know, lest you accidentally suggest a physical fight.)

FUN STUFF FROM THE AJC

(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)

Lots going on in the AJC newsroom and on the site! Behold:

📈 Introducing Georgianomics

We’ve launched a new business newsletter! Or, rather, our business team did. It’s led by our business editor, Scott Trubey, who’s a real gentleman. Every week, the team will break down what Georgia’s big business moves mean to you. Sign up here

🐊 Ask Drew Kann anything

Our environmental reporter Drew Kann did a bang-up job covering the Okefenokee’s successful UNESCO World Heritage Site bid. He’ll be live on Reddit today at 10 a.m. to answer any questions you had. Go ahead, ask him if he’s ever drunk swamp water. I know the answer. It’ll go down on the Georgia subreddit, which you can visit here

🎧 It’s Flagship day!

A new episode of the AJC’s news variety podcast “Flagship” (hosted by moi) drops today. Listen in if you want to hear a crazy story about divorce, or learn more about the glamorous life of an AJC data reporter. Listen on the AJC site or anywhere you get your podcasts. Just search “AJC Flagship.”

🛍️ Labor Day sale: 25% off at the AJC store

Get yourself a Lemon Pepper Wet shirt, a mug with a Mike Luckovich cartoon or a news-scented candle. Mmm, smells like anxiety. (They actually smell really good.) Shop here

NEWS BITES

Iconic actor Tim Curry dies at 80

Ugh! It’s wrap-your-favorites-in-bubble-wrap time again.

The next Atlantic storm will be named Dolly, but it’s pure coincidence

Hopefully it will blow through like a sweet song, with butterflies, glitter and good vibes.

The NFL won’t hold the Pro Bowl anymore, but players will still be recognized as Pro Bowlers

The decision ends a tradition started in 1951. Maybe they should make it an actual bowling competition among NFL stars. I’d watch that.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 27, 1920

Mayor Key asks celebration for suffrage victory. Mayor James L. Key issued a proclamation … in celebration of the victory won for woman’s suffrage. His proclamation reads as follows: “To the citizens of Atlanta: For more than thirty years the good women of Georgia have waged an active fight with women of other states to obtain the right of suffrage. … Equal suffrage for women marks another great accomplishment by our national government. … I appeal to the good women of Atlanta to make it their duty to see that their fathers, brothers, sons, husbands or sweethearts, who have access to locomotive or factory whistles, join in a mighty blast at that hour to reflect Atlanta’s joy over this remarkable national victory.”

Suffrage accomplished! Next mission: Get those women their own whistles.

ONE MORE THING

The August full moon is called the Sturgeon Moon, which isn’t as charming as January’s Wolf Moon or June’s Strawberry Moon. Anglers may disagree since the sturgeon, which looks like something straight out of the Paleozoic era, is the largest fish in North America.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.