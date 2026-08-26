AJC launches weekly Georgianomics business newsletter

It’s a must-read newsletter for professionals looking to understand the forces shaping business in Atlanta and Georgia.

It’s a must-read newsletter for professionals looking to understand the forces shaping business in Atlanta and Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is adding to its portfolio of popular newsletters with the launch of Georgianomics, a weekly email digest from its business desk. Each week, the AJC’s business team will dive deeper in the state of Georgia’s unique economy, with original reporting and analysis on the businesses, people and ideas shaping it.