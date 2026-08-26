AJC launches weekly Georgianomics business newsletter

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is adding to its portfolio of popular newsletters with the launch of Georgianomics, a weekly email digest from its business desk. Each week, the AJC’s business team will dive deeper in the state of Georgia’s unique economy, with original reporting and analysis on the businesses, people and ideas shaping it.
The newsletter will have recurring sections on topics such as real estate, entertainment business, executive changes and behind-the-scenes details on what’s moving Georgia’s economy. AJC business reporters will also begin contributing Georgianomics segments across AJC podcasts like Politically Georgia and AJC Flagship.
Georgianomics joins the AJC’s growing roster of newsletters including A.M. ATL, Politically Georgia, The Win Column, Food & Dining and Georgia High School Football Daily.
Sign up for the Georgianomics newsletter and explore the AJC’s suite of newsletters here.
About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
For over 157 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the South’s source for culture, community and news for curious minds. Today, the AJC tells stories across platforms that empower its audience to understand and engage with their world. With a commitment to accuracy, accountability and innovation, the AJC is building on its legacy to redefine what a local news brand can be. Learn more about us here and explore the AJC’s essential and engaging reporting, newsletters, podcasts, videos and more at AJC.com and the AJC app.