Business Meta must pay millions to Georgia in social media addiction lawsuit The settlement also requires Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, to implement a series of safety features. Georgia will get nearly $100 million in the multistate settlement with Meta over claims that the tech giant exposed young users to serious mental harms and misled the public about the safety of its platforms, among other allegations. (Tony Avelar/AP)

By Savannah Sicurella 1 hour ago Share

Georgia will receive close to $100 million in a landmark multistate settlement with Meta Platforms over claims that the tech giant exposed young users to serious mental harms and misled the public about the safety of its platforms, among other allegations, according to a press release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. The overall settlement, which resolves claims by 48 states, totaled about $18 billion, according to a Wednesday blog post from Meta. It’s the largest state consumer protection settlement in history outside the Big Tobacco settlements more than two decades ago, and one of the largest a tech company has ever paid to states.

The settlement also requires Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, to implement a series of safety features, including daily time limits, blocks restricting children’s access from midnight to 6 a.m., stronger limits on social comparison features such as filters and visible “like” counts and more user-friendly parental controls, among other measures. In the blog post, Meta said the agreement is designed to drive industry-wide adoption, “ensuring teens receive consistent protections across the apps they use most, like YouTube and TikTok.” When teens are restricted on one app, Meta said, they likely move to another. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr hailed the agreement, which calls for states to receive funds from Meta Platforms and promises of new online protections. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Georgia could receive a higher amount, totaling almost $135 million, if the state obtains similar relief from other “industry participants” in the future, according to Carr’s office.

The District of Columbia and U.S. territories including Puerto Rico were also part of the settlement. The settlement also resolves the states’ claims against Meta for sharing nonpublic information about Facebook users with third parties leading up to the 2016 election, according to the release.