News One city in a nation of immigrants As America marks its birthday, nearly 1 million Atlantans were born outside the U.S. Susana Olague sells Mexican flags during the celebration at Plaza Fiesta. (AJC File)

By Jennifer Peebles 34 minutes ago Share

For nearly 1 million metro Atlanta residents, living here is less about the distinction between OTP or ITP. That’s because they’re among the 15% of metro residents who were born in other countries but who now call the USA home. As the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence, data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that residents representing more than 130 nationalities from around the world now live here. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of the data found that the metro area has a greater percentage of foreign-born residents than nearly 90% of the metro areas in the country.

Foreign-born residents reside all across the metro area, and the Census Bureau counts people in small areas called tracts. These tracts are roughly neighborhood-sized in densely populated areas of the state. Mexico is the largest contributor to the foreign-born population in more than 300 tracts throughout the metro region. Nearly 150,000 Atlanta-area residents were born in Mexico, the Census Bureau estimated. In 2023, Census data analyzed by the Urban Institute found that more than one out of every five Georgians has at least one immigrant parent. For them and their families, “immigration is not an issue,” said Gigi Pedraza, executive director of the Latino Community Fund Georgia. “It’s who we are.”

Residents born in the United States far outnumber foreign-born residents across the metro area, but in 25 tracts, people born outside the U.S. outnumber people born inside the U.S., the AJC found.