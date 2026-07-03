One city in a nation of immigrants

For nearly 1 million metro Atlanta residents, living here is less about the distinction between OTP or ITP. That’s because they’re among the 15% of metro residents who were born in other countries but who now call the USA home.
As the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence, data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that residents representing more than 130 nationalities from around the world now live here.
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of the data found that the metro area has a greater percentage of foreign-born residents than nearly 90% of the metro areas in the country.
Foreign-born residents reside all across the metro area, and the Census Bureau counts people in small areas called tracts. These tracts are roughly neighborhood-sized in densely populated areas of the state.
Mexico is the largest contributor to the foreign-born population in more than 300 tracts throughout the metro region. Nearly 150,000 Atlanta-area residents were born in Mexico, the Census Bureau estimated.
And the area around Clarkston, sometimes unofficially called America’s most diverse small town, shows a smorgasbord of national backgrounds in its foreign-born population, including Somalis, Ethiopians, Haitians, Ugandans, Burmese, Laotians and Bangladeshis.
Explore the map below to see how these communities are woven throughout metro Atlanta: