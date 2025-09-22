America was once a beacon, but hope has turned to fear for Georgia Haitians

That’s a much different message than I remember as a desperately excited 10-year-old, longing to join my parents who had already made the grueling boat ride from Haiti to Florida. Now, more than 40 years later, I am blessed to receive and serve others who are trying to immigrate legally in my leadership roles at the Samaritan’s Heart Foundation and Good Samaritan Haitian Alliance Church.

Watson Escarment serves as the executive director of the Samaritan’s Heart Foundation and as the director of administration and operations at Good Samaritan Haitian Alliance Church in Lawrenceville. (Courtesy photo)

Over the past few years, this church and ministry have collectively responded to immense needs by opening their doors to hundreds of individuals, primarily from my now-conflict-afflicted homeland of Haiti.

Our efforts, which initially emphasized language and cultural literacy workshops, have expanded to rent support and temporary housing placements for some families. At this point, I’ve heard hundreds of stories from families who now make up at least 50% of our congregation, some traveling from out of state to worship with us.

Former President Ronald Reagan once mused: “You can go to live in France, but you cannot become a Frenchman. You can go to live in Germany or Turkey or Japan, but you cannot become a German, a Turk or a Japanese. But anyone, from any corner of the Earth, can come to live in America and become an American.”

Tragically, that is no longer true.

A recent report from the National Association of Evangelicals and World Relief said it best. It found that across our nation, the mass deportation policies that turbocharged detention and deportation spending will “separate families on a massive scale.” And just like what’s already occurred in my community, they will “decimate the American church” and “send vulnerable people who have not broken any law into horrifying humanitarian crises.”

Our ministry has provided far more mental health consultations than driving lessons in the past few months — and attendance has dropped since people are afraid to leave their homes. Some members in my community have described to me the American dream — the promise of a life free from fear — was their last hope, and even that has turned into a nightmare.

