Now flying on Delta: A discounted version of first class

There are few flights with the new Basic premium options so far. Delta plans to add more “based on customer demand and feedback,” and noted that availability will “vary by market, route and timing.”
Who wants to fly Basic?
Basic first class may sound like an oxymoron. But it’s fitting amid a push for “masstige,” or prestige for the masses. Businesses such as Delta look to profit from a broader desire for a first-class lifestyle among consumers from across the economic spectrum.
And although frequent Business travelers may value all of the options and flexibility that come with a full premium fare, that might be less important for travelers who simply want a comfortable experience in the air or a splurge for a vacation.
The Delta One seating area iincludes a lie-flat bed. (Jason Getz/AJC)
“The ‘Basic’ option is ideally suited for customers who value the premium onboard experience, but place less importance on factors like advance seat assignment, the ability to change or cancel without a fee, complimentary or paid upgrades, or mileage earn,” Delta stated in a Q&A on the new premium Basic fares.
There is a bright spot for those who prize access to airport lounges. Although Delta’s main Basic fares do not allow entry into Sky Clubs, those who buy a Basic fare for a premium cabin and already have a Sky Club membership or credit card access to a club can still get in. Delta has eight Sky Clubs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and plans to open a Delta One Lounge on Concourse E in the coming years.
How much will it cost?
Buying an international business class fare in the Delta One cabin usually comes with access to a dedicated Delta One check-in line and lounge.
Those who pay the lower fare for “Basic Business” will get Delta One lie-flat seats, but starting Jan. 18, 2027, will not get the Delta One check-in or lounge perks at the airport. One thing that will still be included in a Basic Business fare is coveted Zone 1 boarding.
To be sure, a Basic fare isn’t necessarily cheap.
A Basic Business fare on an international flight may still cost thousands of dollars, but could cost hundreds of dollars less than the standard Delta One fare with all the perks. A sample booking search showed a Delta One classic fare at $2,889, and a Basic business fare for $2,689.
“For customers who value the core onboard Delta One experience (e.g., lie-flat seating, elevated dining options) but place less importance on the check-in and lounge elements and require less flexibility in their travel plans, a Basic Business ticket might be better suited to their preferences,” Delta said.
An example of Delta One/Basic Business fare tiers. (Courtesy of Delta Air Lines)
How many tiers does Delta sell?
The expansion of Basic fares to more premium cabins comes after Delta last year rolled out a Basic version of its Delta Comfort seats with extra legroom — excluding advance seat assignments and eligibility for upgrades.
Delta was once a two-cabin airline, with just coach class and first class on domestic flights, or coach class and business class on international flights.
But it began “unbundling” fares, limiting perks on cheaper tickets with the 2012 launch of “Basic Economy” fares, which are now called “Main Basic.”
With the expansion of Basic fares to more premium cabins this year, the airline will have nine fare tiers on some domestic flights: Main Basic, Main Classic and fully refundable Main Extra; Comfort Basic, Comfort Classic and Comfort Extra; and First Basic, First Classic and First Extra — and even more tiers on some international flights.