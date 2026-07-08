News Now flying on Delta: A discounted version of first class The airline is launching a ‘Basic’ version of first class fares that exclude perks on the ground like lounge access. Delta Air Lines' Basic plan gives you all the perks you'd normally get in first class, just not the benefits you'd see at the airport. (Courtesy of Delta)

By Kelly Yamanouchi 12 minutes ago Share

If you’ve ever yearned to sit in the first class cabin but balked at the sky-high fare, you’re the target market for Delta Air Lines’ launch of a lower-tier fare for the premium seats. This new “Basic” version of first class on Delta will come with the big seat up front along with the meal and onboard service that comes with it, but with fewer perks on the ground. Notably, it won’t come with access to Delta Sky Clubs or Delta One Lounges. Also excluded are advance seat assignments, extra checked bags and extra mileage earning. And the Basic fares do not allow the ability to upgrade or make free flight changes.

Atlanta-based Delta said it began selling the new Basic first class fares Wednesday in “select markets,” as well as Basic premium select and Basic Business fares on flights starting in September on some international and domestic flights. There are few flights with the new Basic premium options so far. Delta plans to add more “based on customer demand and feedback,” and noted that availability will “vary by market, route and timing.” Who wants to fly Basic? Basic first class may sound like an oxymoron. But it’s fitting amid a push for “masstige,” or prestige for the masses. Businesses such as Delta look to profit from a broader desire for a first-class lifestyle among consumers from across the economic spectrum. Social media, travel influencers and lifestyle brands at large have all driven increased awareness and yearning for the accouterments of luxury. A first class seat can yield a first class selfie, even if it’s Basic.

And although frequent Business travelers may value all of the options and flexibility that come with a full premium fare, that might be less important for travelers who simply want a comfortable experience in the air or a splurge for a vacation.

The Delta One seating area iincludes a lie-flat bed. (Jason Getz/AJC) “The ‘Basic’ option is ideally suited for customers who value the premium onboard experience, but place less importance on factors like advance seat assignment, the ability to change or cancel without a fee, complimentary or paid upgrades, or mileage earn,” Delta stated in a Q&A on the new premium Basic fares. There is a bright spot for those who prize access to airport lounges. Although Delta’s main Basic fares do not allow entry into Sky Clubs, those who buy a Basic fare for a premium cabin and already have a Sky Club membership or credit card access to a club can still get in. Delta has eight Sky Clubs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and plans to open a Delta One Lounge on Concourse E in the coming years. How much will it cost? Buying an international business class fare in the Delta One cabin usually comes with access to a dedicated Delta One check-in line and lounge. Those who pay the lower fare for “Basic Business” will get Delta One lie-flat seats, but starting Jan. 18, 2027, will not get the Delta One check-in or lounge perks at the airport. One thing that will still be included in a Basic Business fare is coveted Zone 1 boarding.

To be sure, a Basic fare isn’t necessarily cheap. A Basic Business fare on an international flight may still cost thousands of dollars, but could cost hundreds of dollars less than the standard Delta One fare with all the perks. A sample booking search showed a Delta One classic fare at $2,889, and a Basic business fare for $2,689. “For customers who value the core onboard Delta One experience (e.g., lie-flat seating, elevated dining options) but place less importance on the check-in and lounge elements and require less flexibility in their travel plans, a Basic Business ticket might be better suited to their preferences,” Delta said. An example of Delta One/Basic Business fare tiers. (Courtesy of Delta Air Lines) How many tiers does Delta sell? The expansion of Basic fares to more premium cabins comes after Delta last year rolled out a Basic version of its Delta Comfort seats with extra legroom — excluding advance seat assignments and eligibility for upgrades.