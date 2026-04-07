Business Delta to raise bag fees amid ongoing Iran war Fees will jump between $10-$50 for checked bags, but those with free bag perks are spared. Delta employees process checked bags at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Unless you have certain perks, that bag will cost you more to get it on the plane. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Emma Hurt 57 minutes ago Share

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will raise its checked bag fees for all domestic and short-haul international tickets purchased on or after Wednesday. A spokesperson said the move reflects “Delta’s regular review of pricing across the business and reflects broader industry dynamics, including evolving operating costs.”

It’s Delta’s first domestic bag fee increase in more than two years. RELATED Delta strikes Amazon partnership for airplane Wi-Fi. Here’s what we know. The price of jet fuel — one of airlines’ biggest expenses — has soared in recent weeks as the economic effects of the U.S. and Israel’s war in Iran continue to play out. According to the International Air Transport Association, jet fuel costs have more than doubled since February. Airfares have also been rising in response to the disruption, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC last month. Delta’s move comes several days behind several of its competitors, including United Airlines and JetBlue Airways, both of which raised bag fees recently.

Delta’s fee for customers’ first checked bag will increase by $10, to $45, second checked bags will increase by $10, to $55, and third checked bags will jump $50, to $200, according to a spokesperson.