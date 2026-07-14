News Kick It: Argentina vs. England Plus: Fan Fest, Atlanta Stadium juju

By AJ Willingham 9 minutes ago Share

Here we are, on the eve of Atlanta’s very last World Cup match. We couldn’t have asked for a better one, to be honest. In Atlanta’s quest to be Soccer City, USA, England and Argentina could give us a huge assist. Will they raise some Kane? Will things get Messi? Oh, and if you’re looking for a place to watch Wednesday’s game, why not hang with the AJC at our watch party at Monday Night Grove? Details here. Let’s get to it. MATCH PREVIEW: BITTER RIVALS Underground Atlanta is all prepped for Wednesday's match. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) No underdogs or Cinderellas, here. When Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Harry Kane’s England meet in the final World Cup semifinal before the, uh, final, it will be a clash of titans.

A clash of titans that really don’t like each other. Notable ARG v. ENG moments in soccer history 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1966: The rivalry begins in a World Cup quarterfinal match when Argentine captain Antonio Rattin, believing the referee to be biased toward England, crumples a British pennant and sits on a carpet intended for the Queen. Both very British offenses, to be quite honest. The incidents actually led to the institution of red and yellow cards. (England won) 🇦🇷 1986: Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal, one of the most iconic moments in the sport, put Argentina on the path to a World Cup quarterfinal victory over England. They eventually won the whole tournament. 🇦🇷 1998: David Beckham (this is a high profile rivalry, isn’t it?) is sent off during a World cup round of 16 match for a foul against Argentina midfielder Diego Simeone despite what appeared to be light contact. Argentina won, sparking further controversy in British media.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2002: Beckham bends it back, scoring a group stage penalty kick that contributed to Argentina’s elimination.

🇦🇷 2026: Remember Rattin, the guy whose anti-England antics started this whole thing? He died just days ago, adding a full-circle moment to Argentina’s campaign. England and Argentina have met in 13 official matches. England has won six and Argentina two, with five draws. No draws this time, boys. ⚽ READ MORE: A deep dive into the matchup Now, let’s take a look at each team’s big name. LIONEL MESSI: ARGENTINA’S SHORT KING Lionel Messi is 5'7," which is the height of champions. (AP) Here’s a crazy stat: Messi, current all-time top World Cup goal scorer, soccer GOAT and defending World Cup champion, has never played England.

This is the 39-year-old’s last World Cup, unless he pulls a very ill-advised Tom Brady. If he and Argentina can beat England and win the whole thing, they’ll be the first back-to-back World Cup champions since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Argentina enters this match under a shadow of conspiracy. Their past two victories against Switzerland and Egypt came with the help of controversial calls that had the soccer-watching populace buzzing about potential favoritism toward Argentina.

Then again, soccer fans love to buzz about potential favoritism.

HARRY KANE: ENGLAND’S KNIGHT IN SHINGUARDS Harry Kane (right) and Jude Bellingham are England's soccer crown jewels. (Julio Cortez/AP) OK, Harry Kane isn’t technically a knight. Yet. He is a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, of which the most senior members are knights and dames.

a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, of which the most senior members are knights and dames. Kane has been clutch this World Cup. He scored both goals in England’s taxing quarterfinal win against Norway, saved his team from a tough DR Congo match with two late goals, and scored once in their heart-stopping 3-2 win against Mexico earlier in the tournament.

This is England’s fourth World Cup semifinal. If Kane and the Three Lions can make it past Argentina, they’ll be in an auspicious position. They’ve made the World Cup final only one other time, in 1966, when they won it all and their rivalry with Argentina was cemented.

Also, England fans apparently really like the vibe here. Last time the team was in town, a group of supporters went to an Atlanta Braves game and somehow adopted outfielder Michael Harris II. The love worked both ways: Harris is now an England supporter. MATCH DETAILS When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Atlanta Stadium Weather: Stormy and hot, with a forecast match start temperature of 85 degrees and a chance of rain. Atlanta Stadium is a good luck charm for these two England and Argentina have both had a peach of a time in Atlanta this World Cup.

England squeaked by DR Congo in the round of 32 on July 1.

Argentina completed a come-from-behind victory over Egypt in the round of 16 on July 7. That game was so controversial, Egypt recently filed a formal complaint against FIFA. WEDNESDAY’S YOUR LAST DAY TO TAKE IN FAN FEST Atlanta's FIFA Fan Fest has been a TIME! (Estela Muñoz/AJC) Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Fest has won rave reviews, and, sadly, the final match day is also the last day of the celebration. Fan Fest is open 1-10:30 p.m., so there’s plenty of time for you to pop by. Details here. There are still so many other watch parties around for the third-place match and the final: