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Kick It: Argentina vs. England

Plus: Fan Fest, Atlanta Stadium juju
By
9 minutes ago

Here we are, on the eve of Atlanta’s very last World Cup match. We couldn’t have asked for a better one, to be honest. In Atlanta’s quest to be Soccer City, USA, England and Argentina could give us a huge assist. Will they raise some Kane? Will things get Messi?

Oh, and if you’re looking for a place to watch Wednesday’s game, why not hang with the AJC at our watch party at Monday Night Grove? Details here.

Let’s get to it.

MATCH PREVIEW: BITTER RIVALS

Underground Atlanta is all prepped for Wednesday's match. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Underground Atlanta is all prepped for Wednesday's match. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

No underdogs or Cinderellas, here. When Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Harry Kane’s England meet in the final World Cup semifinal before the, uh, final, it will be a clash of titans.

A clash of titans that really don’t like each other.

Notable ARG v. ENG moments in soccer history

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1966: The rivalry begins in a World Cup quarterfinal match when Argentine captain Antonio Rattin, believing the referee to be biased toward England, crumples a British pennant and sits on a carpet intended for the Queen. Both very British offenses, to be quite honest. The incidents actually led to the institution of red and yellow cards. (England won)

🇦🇷 1986: Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal, one of the most iconic moments in the sport, put Argentina on the path to a World Cup quarterfinal victory over England. They eventually won the whole tournament.

🇦🇷 1998: David Beckham (this is a high profile rivalry, isn’t it?) is sent off during a World cup round of 16 match for a foul against Argentina midfielder Diego Simeone despite what appeared to be light contact. Argentina won, sparking further controversy in British media.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2002: Beckham bends it back, scoring a group stage penalty kick that contributed to Argentina’s elimination.

🇦🇷 2026: Remember Rattin, the guy whose anti-England antics started this whole thing? He died just days ago, adding a full-circle moment to Argentina’s campaign.

England and Argentina have met in 13 official matches. England has won six and Argentina two, with five draws.

No draws this time, boys.

⚽ READ MORE: A deep dive into the matchup

Now, let’s take a look at each team’s big name.

LIONEL MESSI: ARGENTINA’S SHORT KING

Lionel Messi is 5'7," which is the height of champions. (AP)
Lionel Messi is 5'7," which is the height of champions. (AP)

HARRY KANE: ENGLAND’S KNIGHT IN SHINGUARDS

Harry Kane (right) and Jude Bellingham are England's soccer crown jewels. (Julio Cortez/AP)
Harry Kane (right) and Jude Bellingham are England's soccer crown jewels. (Julio Cortez/AP)

MATCH DETAILS

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Atlanta Stadium

Weather: Stormy and hot, with a forecast match start temperature of 85 degrees and a chance of rain.

Atlanta Stadium is a good luck charm for these two

England and Argentina have both had a peach of a time in Atlanta this World Cup.

WEDNESDAY’S YOUR LAST DAY TO TAKE IN FAN FEST

Atlanta's FIFA Fan Fest has been a TIME! (Estela Muñoz/AJC)
Atlanta's FIFA Fan Fest has been a TIME! (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Fest has won rave reviews, and, sadly, the final match day is also the last day of the celebration.

Fan Fest is open 1-10:30 p.m., so there’s plenty of time for you to pop by. Details here.

There are still so many other watch parties around for the third-place match and the final:

OTHER THINGS TO KNOW

🍑 The winner of Wednesday’s semifinal will meet Spain in the final. Coincidentally, that means both teams in the World Cup final will have had great showings in Atlanta. Soccer City, USA, indeed!

👟 Nil, kits and other bits: AJC reporter Ken Sugiura has been crushing our World Cup coverage. He’s even made peace with the English soccer lexicon.

💸 Atlanta’s World Cup vendors aren’t pleased. For all of Atlanta’s victories this tournament, many small businesses who were promised support by the city and event organizers say they were left out in the cold. Or rather, the heat. Some vendors say they sunk tens of thousands of dollars into the Welcome to ATL Experience, only to make a fraction back because of poor placement and incomplete vending packages. Even DoorDash pulled out of the event and apologized.

MATCH NOTES

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⚽ After Wednesday, we’re down to the last two World Cup matches:

Bronze match: France vs. TBD

World Cup final: Spain vs. TBD

⚽ We have a few more editions of Kick It to savor, and we need your help.

Atlanta has seen some truly iconic World Cup matches. Of the eight played in our fair city, which ones were the best?

Do you have any favorite moments from Atlanta’s time in the World Cup spotlight?

Let us know!

🦝 And finally, here’s America’s favorite Norwegian, Erling Haaland, toting a taxidermied raccoon.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Kick It. Questions, comments, ideas? Drop us a line!

Until next time.