News

A.M. ATL: Private eyes

Plus: An exciting announcement
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38 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Today we have a great write on a fast-growing Georgia high school championship sport, and I bet you the first sip of a freshly poured latte you can’t guess what it is. (I sure couldn’t.) You’ll have to read on to find out!

Let’s get to it.

MORE MISUSES OF FLOCK CAMERAS LEAD TO ARRESTS

You've probably seen Flock license plate readers like this one around town. (Casey Sykes/AJC)
You've probably seen Flock license plate readers like this one around town. (Casey Sykes/AJC)

Several more Georgia law enforcement officers have been arrested and charged with misusing license plate reader systems this week, adding to growing nationwide privacy and safety concerns about the tech.

🔎 READ MORE: How state law regulates license plate reader use

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

DEKALB OFFICER CHARGED AFTER FATAL SHOOTING

A DeKalb County police officer has been charged and is accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old man during an arrest this week, the GBI said.

🔎 READ MORE: DeKalb says it’s committed to upholding public trust while working through the incident

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

⚖️ A Fulton County judge threw out a lawsuit against Georgia’s Republican-backed oversight panel formed to police rogue prosecutors. A trio of prosecutors had argued the Georgia Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission unconstitutionally interfered with their duties as district attorneys, among other things.

✈️ Delta is launching a discounted version of first class. The “basic” first-class service (which seems a bit contradictory) excludes perks on the ground like lounge access, advance seat assignments and extra checked bags.

IN OUR BASS FISHING ERA

What a cool shot. Contestants wait on Lake Sinclair for the start of the GHSA State Bass Fishing Championship in Eatonton. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
What a cool shot. Contestants wait on Lake Sinclair for the start of the GHSA State Bass Fishing Championship in Eatonton. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Yes, it’s bass fishing! An age-old Southern pastime is an increasingly popular Georgia High School Association championship sport.

The AJC’s Jack Leo reported from the recent championship competition on Lake Sinclair. If this is a brand new concept to you, the article is a very cool glimpse at a whole new world.

🎣 READ MORE: How one becomes a bass fishing champion

INTRODUCING AJC FLAGSHIP!

Are you excited for AJC Flagship? I am! (Jason Getz/AJC)
Are you excited for AJC Flagship? I am! (Jason Getz/AJC)

Y’all. I am so excited. I’m trying to be casual, though, which is why I put this announcement all the way down here instead of hiring out an airplane banner over midtown.

The AJC has a brand-new podcast, and I’m the host!(!!!!)

It’s called Flagship, and it’s a weekly news variety show that will feature the most interesting stories of the week, plus interviews, deep dives into fascinating AJC features and plenty of facts, lore and unnecessary but amusing tangents.

Flagship launches July 16. You can learn more about it here, where I make a strong case for a spot in your regular podcast rotation.

Can’t wait to be in your ears!

NEWS BITES

Our ranking of the best World Cup matches so far

If your heart didn’t beat out of your chest during a match, it didn’t make the list.

A runaway leader and a surprise snub shake up the Emmy nominations

The Emmy nominations: A disorienting time if you don’t watch TV shows. Do we still call them TV shows? “Streaming content” sounds so boring.

Justin Bieber and more join World Cup final halftime show featuring Madonna, Shakira and BTS

At this rate, every musical act in the world is going to be involved.

ON THIS DATE

July 9, 1999

Star power: Fans mob World Cup team. Was it Ricky Martin? The Backstreet Boys? Bruce? No, it was even bigger: the U.S. Women’s World Cup team. In a display of just how this team has captured the nation’s imagination, a crowd of 2,000 greeted the women as they arrived at practice Thursday … Woodstock ’99 might not be for another few weeks, but this crowd didn’t need Dave Matthews when it had Michelle Akers. Britney Spears can stay home; Briana Surry was there. Lilith Fair? How about Kristine Lilly? “It’s awesome to see this,” U.S. star Mia Hamm said.

Still recovering from the U.S. men’s round of 16 loss to Belgium on Monday? Mark your calendar: The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off next summer on June 24, with Brazil hosting the tournament’s 10th edition.

ONE MORE THING

By the way, getting your voice podcast-ready is tough work! I run through lozenges like you wouldn’t believe these days.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.