News A.M. ATL: Private eyes Plus: An exciting announcement

By AJ Willingham 38 minutes ago Share

Morning, y’all! Today we have a great write on a fast-growing Georgia high school championship sport, and I bet you the first sip of a freshly poured latte you can’t guess what it is. (I sure couldn’t.) You’ll have to read on to find out! Let’s get to it. MORE MISUSES OF FLOCK CAMERAS LEAD TO ARRESTS You've probably seen Flock license plate readers like this one around town. (Casey Sykes/AJC) Several more Georgia law enforcement officers have been arrested and charged with misusing license plate reader systems this week, adding to growing nationwide privacy and safety concerns about the tech. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested five Albany police officers, all of whom were also fired from the department.

Several similar cases have come out of Georgia recently, owing to a new “audit assistance tool” rolled out by Flock Security. The tool identifies search patterns that fall outside an agency’s normal usage.

Critics of license plate readers have encouraged local police departments, including in the city of Dunwoody, to drop renewals of contracts with the company.

Dozens of local activists have spoken out against Flock’s expansive network in recent months, citing privacy concerns.

Some people are taking the issue into their own hands. The Barrow County Sheriff’s office says it is investigating three instances of Flock camera vandalism.

🔎 READ MORE: How state law regulates license plate reader use Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. DEKALB OFFICER CHARGED AFTER FATAL SHOOTING A DeKalb County police officer has been charged and is accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old man during an arrest this week, the GBI said. Derrick Harris Jr. faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

The shooting victim, Seth Jayden Eccles, was a person of interest in an investigation of an armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier.

Eccles was allegedly hiding from police in a series of backyards when he was confronted and arrested by Harris.

“Eccles complied with Officer Harris’ commands. Officer Harris then took Eccles into custody. During the arrest, Officer Harris fired his gun, hitting Eccles,” according to the GBI.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS ⚖️ A Fulton County judge threw out a lawsuit against Georgia’s Republican-backed oversight panel formed to police rogue prosecutors. A trio of prosecutors had argued the Georgia Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission unconstitutionally interfered with their duties as district attorneys, among other things. ✈️ Delta is launching a discounted version of first class. The “basic” first-class service (which seems a bit contradictory) excludes perks on the ground like lounge access, advance seat assignments and extra checked bags. IN OUR BASS FISHING ERA What a cool shot. Contestants wait on Lake Sinclair for the start of the GHSA State Bass Fishing Championship in Eatonton. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Yes, it’s bass fishing! An age-old Southern pastime is an increasingly popular Georgia High School Association championship sport. The AJC’s Jack Leo reported from the recent championship competition on Lake Sinclair. If this is a brand new concept to you, the article is a very cool glimpse at a whole new world.

In May, 222 of Georgia’s best high school bass fishers, or anglers, set out on the water to score the “biggest bag,” or heaviest fish. (I am so sorry to any bass fishers out there, this must be painful to read.)

The competitors were in good company. Under GHSA rules, friends and family can participate in the tournament as boat captains for different teams.

Bass fishing became the GHSA’s newest sport in 2021.

In the end, the aim is simple: Catch the biggest fish. Weigh-ins can be quite climactic, and it’s long, hard work on the water. But, competitors say it still has the air of a good hang with friends and family.

Oh, and it’s not gendered! The competition doesn’t separate big schools from small, or men from women. It’s also an opportunity for people who may not be, as one angling coach described it, “a God-given athlete, I guess you could say.” 🎣 READ MORE: How one becomes a bass fishing champion INTRODUCING AJC FLAGSHIP! Are you excited for AJC Flagship? I am! (Jason Getz/AJC) Y’all. I am so excited. I’m trying to be casual, though, which is why I put this announcement all the way down here instead of hiring out an airplane banner over midtown. The AJC has a brand-new podcast, and I’m the host!(!!!!)

It’s called Flagship, and it’s a weekly news variety show that will feature the most interesting stories of the week, plus interviews, deep dives into fascinating AJC features and plenty of facts, lore and unnecessary but amusing tangents. Flagship launches July 16. You can learn more about it here, where I make a strong case for a spot in your regular podcast rotation. Can’t wait to be in your ears! NEWS BITES Our ranking of the best World Cup matches so far If your heart didn’t beat out of your chest during a match, it didn’t make the list.