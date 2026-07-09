A.M. ATL: Private eyes

Morning, y’all! Today we have a great write on a fast-growing Georgia high school championship sport, and I bet you the first sip of a freshly poured latte you can’t guess what it is. (I sure couldn’t.) You’ll have to read on to find out!
Let’s get to it.
MORE MISUSES OF FLOCK CAMERAS LEAD TO ARRESTS
You've probably seen Flock license plate readers like this one around town. (Casey Sykes/AJC)
Several more Georgia law enforcement officers have been arrested and charged with misusing license plate reader systems this week, adding to growing nationwide privacy and safety concerns about the tech.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested five Albany police officers, all of whom were also fired from the department.
Several similar cases have come out of Georgia recently, owing to a new “audit assistance tool” rolled out by Flock Security. The tool identifies search patterns that fall outside an agency’s normal usage.
Critics of license plate readers have encouraged local police departments, including in the city of Dunwoody, to drop renewals of contracts with the company.
Dozens of local activists have spoken out against Flock’s expansive network in recent months, citing privacy concerns.
Some people are taking the issue into their own hands. The Barrow County Sheriff’s office says it is investigating three instances of Flock camera vandalism.
⚖️ A Fulton County judge threw out a lawsuit against Georgia’s Republican-backed oversight panel formed to police rogue prosecutors. A trio of prosecutors had argued the Georgia Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission unconstitutionally interfered with their duties as district attorneys, among other things.
What a cool shot. Contestants wait on Lake Sinclair for the start of the GHSA State Bass Fishing Championship in Eatonton. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Yes, it’s bass fishing! An age-old Southern pastime is an increasingly popular Georgia High School Association championship sport.
The AJC’s Jack Leo reported from the recent championship competition on Lake Sinclair. If this is a brand new concept to you, the article is a very cool glimpse at a whole new world.
In May, 222 of Georgia’s best high school bass fishers, or anglers, set out on the water to score the “biggest bag,” or heaviest fish. (I am so sorry to any bass fishers out there, this must be painful to read.)
The competitors were in good company. Under GHSA rules, friends and family can participate in the tournament as boat captains for different teams.
Bass fishing became the GHSA’s newest sport in 2021.
In the end, the aim is simple: Catch the biggest fish. Weigh-ins can be quite climactic, and it’s long, hard work on the water. But, competitors say it still has the air of a good hang with friends and family.
Oh, and it’s not gendered! The competition doesn’t separate big schools from small, or men from women. It’s also an opportunity for people who may not be, as one angling coach described it, “a God-given athlete, I guess you could say.”
Are you excited for AJC Flagship? I am! (Jason Getz/AJC)
Y’all. I am so excited. I’m trying to be casual, though, which is why I put this announcement all the way down here instead of hiring out an airplane banner over midtown.
The AJC has a brand-new podcast, and I’m the host!(!!!!)
It’s called Flagship, and it’s a weekly news variety show that will feature the most interesting stories of the week, plus interviews, deep dives into fascinating AJC features and plenty of facts, lore and unnecessary but amusing tangents.
At this rate, every musical act in the world is going to be involved.
ON THIS DATE
July 9, 1999
Star power: Fans mob World Cup team. Was it Ricky Martin? The Backstreet Boys? Bruce? No, it was even bigger: the U.S. Women’s World Cup team. In a display of just how this team has captured the nation’s imagination, a crowd of 2,000 greeted the women as they arrived at practice Thursday … Woodstock ’99 might not be for another few weeks, but this crowd didn’t need Dave Matthews when it had Michelle Akers. Britney Spears can stay home; Briana Surry was there. Lilith Fair? How about Kristine Lilly? “It’s awesome to see this,” U.S. star Mia Hamm said.
Still recovering from the U.S. men’s round of 16 loss to Belgium on Monday? Mark your calendar: The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off next summer on June 24, with Brazil hosting the tournament’s 10th edition.
ONE MORE THING
By the way, getting your voice podcast-ready is tough work! I run through lozenges like you wouldn’t believe these days.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.