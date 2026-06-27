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Kick It: Uzbekistan vs. DR Congo

Plus: Cool history, prognostications.
By
53 minutes ago

Welcome back to Kick It, the AJC’s newsletter for all things World Cup. The end of the chaotic, surprising, overwhelming group stage is almost over. Sad, but exciting, because the remaining group stage matches have some interesting implications.

MATCH PREVIEW: STAYIN’ ALIVE

Uzbekistan’s Eldor Shomurodov (front) plays during a group stage game against Colombia. (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)
Uzbekistan’s Eldor Shomurodov (front) plays during a group stage game against Colombia. (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

Uzbekistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo enter Saturday’s match with one goal and one goal only: win.

What’s at stake

Comebacks and firsts

One cool thing about this first 48-team World Cup is that, even in defeat, teams have been racking up meaningful moral victories. Take Turkey, which notched a last-minute win against the U.S. in their last group stage match despite already being eliminated from the next round.

The two teams competing today are no different.

WHY THIS MATCH IS ESPECIALLY ATLANTAN

Congo supporter Michel Nkuka Mboladinga poses as a statue of the country’s assassinated independence hero Patrice Lumumba ahead of the group stage match between Colombia and Congo in Mexico. (Fernando Llano/AP)
Congo supporter Michel Nkuka Mboladinga poses as a statue of the country’s assassinated independence hero Patrice Lumumba ahead of the group stage match between Colombia and Congo in Mexico. (Fernando Llano/AP)

Hear me out, because it makes total sense.

Uzbekistan: Honorary Atlantans

Fair enough.

🇺🇿 READ MORE: How Atlanta became Uzbekistan’s home base

Congo: Shared roots of resistance

🇨🇩 READ MORE: An incredible piece by the AJC’s Ernie Suggs on Congo, Lumumba and the World Cup

MATCH DETAILS

Time: Uzbekistan and DR Congo will meet at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Atlanta Stadium. Doors open three hours before match time.

Weather: Hot. So hot. Saturday’s high is 90 degrees, with a chance of thunderstorms that will do absolutely nothing to cool things off. It will probably just make it muggier.

Note: This is the latest start time we’ve seen in Atlanta so far. FIFA Fan Fest downtown will be open until midnight. MARTA trains run until 1 a.m.

SO, WHO’S COMING TO ATLANTA NEXT?

Who shall enter the cavernous maw of our fair stadium next? (Jason Getz/AJC)
Who shall enter the cavernous maw of our fair stadium next? (Jason Getz/AJC)

Now that our group stage matches are almost over, the question remains: Who’s coming to town for Atlanta’s first knockout stage match on July 1?

It’s complicated.

The knockout stage matches have a prearranged formula. For Atlanta’s July 1 match, it’s the winner of Group L versus a third-place team from Group E, H, I, J or K.

MORE THINGS TO KNOW

🇺🇸 The U.S. Men’s National Team won Group D and will play Bosnia-Herzegovina in the first knockout round on July 1 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (government name: Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers).

🇨🇻 Cape Verde is on to the knockout stage! They’re the smallest country ever to move past the group stage, and they did it in their very first World Cup. Atlantans have a special fondness for Cape Verde, since their history-making run began right here with a rollicking 0-0 draw against Spain.

This World Cup has been one of the highest-scoring in history. This tournament’s ball, called Trionda, could be one of the reasons.

🚇 MARTA rail ridership is soaring thanks to the World Cup. The agency has recorded 1.7 million rides since the tournament began on June 11 — more than half a million over expectations.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Kick It. Questions, comments, ideas? Drop us a line!

Until next time.