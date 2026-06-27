Kick It: Uzbekistan vs. DR Congo

Welcome back to Kick It, the AJC’s newsletter for all things World Cup. The end of the chaotic, surprising, overwhelming group stage is almost over. Sad, but exciting, because the remaining group stage matches have some interesting implications.
MATCH PREVIEW: STAYIN’ ALIVE
Uzbekistan’s Eldor Shomurodov (front) plays during a group stage game against Colombia. (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)
Uzbekistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo enter Saturday’s match with one goal and one goal only: win.
What’s at stake
The two teams are in Group K with Portugal and Colombia. The latter teams have already punched their tickets to the next round.
Congo has one point after a surprise draw against Portugal. Uzbekistan has no points.
If Congo wins, they could possibly move on to the next round if they’re in the top eight, third-place teams out of 16 groups. It’s the same for Uzbekistan, but with longer odds. If they draw, both teams are likely out of the tournament.
Comebacks and firsts
One cool thing about this first 48-team World Cup is that, even in defeat, teams have been racking up meaningful moral victories. Take Turkey, which notched a last-minute win against the U.S. in their last group stage match despite already being eliminated from the next round.
The two teams competing today are no different.
This is DR Congo’s first World Cup since 1974, when they competed as Zaire. They’ve already gotten one big moment with their 1-1 draw against the mighty Portugal.
Meanwhile, this is Uzbekistan’s first World Cup ever, and they’re carrying the tournament’s first Central Asian rep.
WHY THIS MATCH IS ESPECIALLY ATLANTAN
Congo supporter Michel Nkuka Mboladinga poses as a statue of the country’s assassinated independence hero Patrice Lumumba ahead of the group stage match between Colombia and Congo in Mexico. (Fernando Llano/AP)
Hear me out, because it makes total sense.
Uzbekistan: Honorary Atlantans
Uzbekistan is the only team with a World Cup home base in Georgia, and their time at Atlanta United’s training facility has been a cultural exchange of sorts.
In fact, when Atlanta United set to wooing the first-time World Cup team to Georgia, they linked up with Laghman Express, a Central Asian restaurant in Alpharetta.
Laghman Express co-owner Babur Akhmedov made a winning pitch for Atlanta: “It’s gonna be hot here, but less hot than Texas.”
With Atlanta’s proud African diaspora, Congo’s cheering side will roll deep no matter what. However, the country’s history draws parallels with Atlanta’s own identity as a cradle of civil rights activism.
That resonance can be summed up in the figure of Patrice Lumumba, the country’s first democratically elected prime minister. He helped lead Congo to independence from Belgium in 1960. A year later, he was imprisoned and assassinated.
A Congolese fan who goes by “Lumumba Vea,” or “Lumumba Lives,” has become a national sensation for showing up to the team’s matches dressed like Lumumba, and standing in silent spectatorship as a living memorial to the country’s hero. Because of visa issues, he may not make Congo’s match in Atlanta.
Just days after Saturday’s match, on June 30, the Democratic Republic of Congo will mark the 66th anniversary of its independence from Belgium.
Time: Uzbekistan and DR Congo will meet at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Atlanta Stadium. Doors open three hours before match time.
Weather: Hot. So hot. Saturday’s high is 90 degrees, with a chance of thunderstorms that will do absolutely nothing to cool things off. It will probably just make it muggier.
Note: This is the latest start time we’ve seen in Atlanta so far. FIFA Fan Fest downtown will be open until midnight. MARTA trains run until 1 a.m.
SO, WHO’S COMING TO ATLANTA NEXT?
Who shall enter the cavernous maw of our fair stadium next? (Jason Getz/AJC)
Now that our group stage matches are almost over, the question remains: Who’s coming to town for Atlanta’s first knockout stage match on July 1?
It’s complicated.
The knockout stage matches have a prearranged formula. For Atlanta’s July 1 match, it’s the winner of Group L versus a third-place team from Group E, H, I, J or K.
Group L possibilities: England, Ghana and Croatia. England or Ghana are the likeliest candidates unless group mate Panama, who’s already eliminated, beats England on Saturday — in which case rip up your predictions and embrace the chaos.
The other possibilities: There’s a few. Ecuador, Senegal and Algeria are top contenders. Interestingly, depending on Saturday’s Atlanta match and a few other conditions, either Uzbekistan or Congo could be back in town for a repeat visit.
MORE THINGS TO KNOW
🇺🇸 The U.S. Men’s National Team won Group D and will play Bosnia-Herzegovina in the first knockout round on July 1 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (government name: Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers).
🇨🇻 Cape Verde is on to the knockout stage! They’re the smallest country ever to move past the group stage, and they did it in their very first World Cup. Atlantans have a special fondness for Cape Verde, since their history-making run began right here with a rollicking 0-0 draw against Spain.