Metro Atlanta ‘Like eight Super Bowls’: World Cup events have doubled MARTA ridership Nearly 1.7 million MARTA trips taken since tournament’s June 11 start. Fans exit the SEC District MARTA station to attend the first FIFA match in Atlanta on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Sara Gregory 1 hour ago Share

FIFA World Cup activities so far have generated more than half a million extra rail trips on MARTA, with ridership on the first four match days at least double the average, the transit agency says. Between matches and the Fan Festival celebrations that have been held nearly every day since June 11, MARTA has tallied nearly 1.7 million total trips. Of those, 591,000 are credited to fans traveling to and from World Cup events. Ridership on match days has exceeded MARTA’s projections, and travel during the rest of the tournament — which includes Friday’s match between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uzbekistan, and three more matches in Atlanta — is likely to be even higher.

The city also is hosting a semifinal match July 15. “We’ve been stressing that this is a marathon, not a sprint,” interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said last week in an update to a group of advisers. Event organizers have described the monthlong FIFA World Cup’s impact in Atlanta as “like eight Super Bowls.” But ahead of the tournament, there were concerns about high ticket costs and U.S. immigration policies depressing attendance. Hotel and short-term rental bookings in Atlanta were all soft. But for MARTA, ridership at the halfway point is beating the Super Bowl benchmark: Match-day ridership for every game so far has surpassed the 155,000 trips taken Feb. 3, 2019, when the Super Bowl was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Loading... MARTA ridership has been boosted by high match and Fan Fest attendance. There has been a full house at the past two matches, and attendance at Fan Fest has been higher than in any other U.S. host city, hitting maximum capacity multiple times.