Metro Atlanta Cherokee sheriff’s deputy accused of misusing license plate reader database Deputy is charged with a felony and misdemeanor after police say she searched for a co-worker’s license plate. A spokesperson for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office — represented by this file photo of a Cherokee vehicle from 2021 — said Sunday that misusing the license plate reader database is a serious breach of the public's trust that will not be tolerated. (John Spink/AJC 2021)

By Reed Williams 13 minutes ago Share

A Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy has been fired and is accused of improperly using the department’s license plate reader database, the latest law enforcement officer to face charges over alleged misuse of the controversial technology. The deputy, Cynthia Jodesty, is accused of entering the license tag information of another sheriff’s office employee into the agency’s automated license plate reader database while not performing a legitimate law enforcement function, the agency said.

Investigators with the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office arrested Jodesty on Friday evening following an audit of the agency’s database, the agency confirmed Sunday. Jodesty, 30, of Canton, faces a felony count of violating her oath of office and a misdemeanor charge of retaining license plate data obtained from license plate readers, according to an email from sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker. Baker declined to answer questions about the case or release any other specifics, citing the ongoing investigation. “We are entrusted by the public to use this technology solely to locate missing and wanted persons and to investigate and enforce violations of the law,” Baker said in his email. “Any misuse of this technology by our employees is a serious breach of that trust and will not be tolerated.”

Jodesty, who had been assigned to the agency’s uniform patrol division, was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center and released Friday night on $3,812 bond.