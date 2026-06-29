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A.M. ATL: Toxic winds

Plus: Data centers, affordable housing
By
55 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! It’s sweater weather outside, and by “sweater weather” I mean the weather physically feels like a sweater (and everyone is sweating). A heat advisory is in place across central Georgia and parts of North Georgia today from noon to 8 p.m., and it’s going to stay soupy through the week.

Let’s get to it.

GEORGIA’S DATA CENTERS: ‘WE FULL’

Data centers like this one in Covington can rival large malls in terms of square footage. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Data centers like this one in Covington can rival large malls in terms of square footage. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Georgia has one of the fastest-growing data center markets in the world, and new research shows it’s still not growing fast enough for demand.

🔎 READ MORE: Why experts say the demand is destabilizing

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WHAT WAS IN THAT 2024 BIOLAB FIRE PLUME?

Would you believe the massive fire at a chemical manufacturing facility for a company called "BioLab" had dangerous stuff in it? (Ben Gray/AJC)
Would you believe the massive fire at a chemical manufacturing facility for a company called "BioLab" had dangerous stuff in it? (Ben Gray/AJC)

Follow-up question: Do we really want to know? (Obviously we do. Knowledge is power, but it’s also a psychological burden.)

🔎 READ MORE: What else researchers found

367,000

Proponents of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, recently passed by Congress and awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature, say the affordable housing bill can help Atlanta address parts of its affordable housing crisis. The AJC Politics team asked some key players in Georgia what they thought of the legislation.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗳️ A long-simmering debate over property taxes could dominate some Georgia legislative elections. State Republicans say homeowners want relief. Democrats say shifting the burden of property tax is a “bait and switch” that ultimately costs middle- and low-income families.

🏠 Meanwhile, the Brookhaven City Council unanimously approved a 40% hike in the city’s property tax rate earlier this week over loud opposition from some residents, who said the city could have balanced its budget in a way that didn’t cost citizens.

🎒 Fulton is offering tuition-based enrollment to out-of-district students to attend its public high schools. Like many school districts, Fulton County is looking for ways to boost enrollment and increase funding.

NEWS BITES

Moments that have defined the World Cup in Atlanta so far

My personal defining moment: Watching my teenage nephews ride MARTA, their first public transit experience ever.

What happens when a bunch of Argentina soccer fans pour into Texas?

Lots of beef about beef between two barbecue giants. Impossible to pick a side.

Highways are buckling in Germany as parts of Europe bake in severe heat wave

Sorry, 40.8 degrees Celsius is HOW hot? (105.4 Fahrenheit. Europe may know the International System of Units better, but we know heat better and we feel for them.)

Scratching that bug bite may feel good, but this is why science says it’s a bad idea

Shut up, science.

ON THIS DATE

June 29, 1894

Amos saved the pen. Representative Cummings, of New York, this afternoon took the bill making Labor Day a national holiday to the White House and President Cleveland signed it at once. The pen and holder, a plain steel stub and wooden affair, will be sent by Mr. Cummings to Samuel Gompers, president of the American Federation of Labor.

The first Labor Day was celebrated on Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City. By 1894, 23 more states had adopted the holiday. That year, on June 28, President Grover Cleveland signed legislation establishing the first Monday in September each year a national holiday.

ONE MORE THING

Speaking of meat in Argentina, I keep a very edited list of “perfect” foods I’ve eaten. One early entry is a freshly barbecued chicken half at a ranch in Rosario, Argentina (birthplace of Lionel Messi!). I felt like a caveman discovering fire. Generations of ancestral huntresses howled as I ate. I could taste that bird’s thoughts.

Some people have convictions about meat, and I don’t mean to disrespect that. I like to imagine the chicken lived a life of freedom without fear, and that’s what made it so delicious.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.