A.M. ATL: Chicken business

Morning, y’all! We’ve had a fair bit of rain the last few weeks, which is great news for the thirsty Georgia soil. Farmers are tending healthy crops, and water managers are beginning to breathea sigh of relief after the critical drought earlier this year. We’re heading into the hottest and driest part of the year, though, so the state’s water management gurus are still hard at work prepping for any setbacks.
Let’s get to it.
FEDS: DRONE-FLYING PRISON SMUGGLERS USED OLD DAYCARE AS STOREHOUSE
Not sure what questions you could have that aren’t answered by this totally normal headline. It’s pretty self-explanatory.
An alleged smuggling ring said to have airdropped drugs, cigarettes, cellphones, weapons and other contraband into 10 federal prisons in the South and Mid-Atlantic was based right here in Macon. This is not the notoriety we strive for.
Federal officials say the operation was based at a former daycare center that some of the accused dubbed “the Lab.”
Almost all of the 12 people arrested in connection with the operation had some tie to Macon.
The alleged scope of the operation is jaw-dropping: In at least 38 instances, the ring flew six large-payload drones to deliver contraband to federal lockups in Atlanta and Jesup, and at prisons in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
Here’s a message from the AJC’s incredible investigations team. They’re working on something new, and you may be able to help them.
The AJC is looking into how Georgia’s daycare system is serving families and if it meets their needs. We want to understand the challenges daycares face, and what it’s like to work in the sector.
We are looking to speak to parents, daycare workers, directors and former employees who can share their experiences. Some of the topics we are reporting on include staffing, safety, quality, inspections, affordability and access to reliable childcare for families across the state.
Georgia’s special legislative session may be over, but there’s a possibility legislators may have to reconvene once again. Gov. Brian Kemp could call them back later this year for another special session to talk redistricting, especially if Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms wins the governor’s race in November.
Rick Jackson won the GOP governor’s nomination in dramatic, multimillion-dollar fashion. Now he faces another challenge: Winning over Republicans who don’t know what to make of his outsider status and blistering ad hominem campaign against establishment GOP figure Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.
Experts say the Warner-Paramount merger will threaten more CNN and Turner jobs in Atlanta. More layoffs are likely, and the cuts will shrink a strong media pipeline that has made Atlanta a hub for homegrown media talent. But, at least Paramount will save $6 billion in “corporatewide efficiencies.” Whew!
MORE BAD NEWS FOR GA HOCKEY HOPES
Let’s get ready to grummmmmble!
For a while, Georgia business leaders and hockey fans maintained a tenuous hope that, through big spending, shiny new arenas and a can-do attitude, the state could attract an NHL expansion team to fill the puck-shaped hole in our hearts.
The hope has dwindled over the years, and now it appears its last embers have faded into smoke.
The NHL, that faithless object of our ardor, announced it’s formally exploring expansion in Houston and Austin.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman didn’t rule out an eventual bid from Atlanta. He was pretty wishy-washy about it, though, saying Atlanta’s two bids weren’t “quite as far along in the process” as the Texas ones.
There’s a larger conversation here about how streaming and algorithmic listening shoves us all into our own little listening silos, disintegrating the shared music experiences that make “songs of the summer” possible. It’s not very catchy, though.
Curbs sought on state-run sports betting. Congress will begin hearings on Wednesday to consider legislation to limit or ban legal state-sponsored sports betting, which professional leagues say tarnishes their image.
It’s always interesting to see how assumptions or common outlooks on issues shift over time. (This message brought to you by Draft Duel Bet Kings! Do you like the simple joy of watching sports? Too bad! Now everything has betting odds attached.)
ONE MORE THING
Team USA takes on Turkey tonight at 10 p.m. ET in their last World Cup group stage game. They’ve already won their group, but another win would be fun!
Kick It! readers have already seen this, but while we’re talking soccer, behold the cursed World Cup Labubu my nephew got at Fan Fest last weekend.
I don't trust it. (AJ Willingham/AJC)
What bothers me is the implication of a Labubu National Team full of these things.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.