Buford Highway closed between Duluth and Suwanee for water main repair

A section of Buford Highway, between Duluth and Suwanee, is closed as crews repair a water main break on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

The incident has closed the road for hours Tuesday.

The incident has closed the road for hours Tuesday.

A Gwinnett spokesperson said water resources crews are fixing a 10-inch water main on the highway.

A section of Buford Highway in Gwinnett County has been closed for hours while crews work to repair a broken water main.

“The repair work is expected to last into the evening with minimal impact to water service in the area,” the county said in an email.

Crews work to repair a water main on Buford Highway on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, near Duluth. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

The road closure started just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation traffic site.

The work initially closed the highway from Sugarloaf Parkway to Percival Drive. In a noon update, the county said a longer stretch of the road is closed from Sugarloaf to South Scales Road, though local traffic does have access.