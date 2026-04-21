Food & Dining Caviar mixes with street food at Smorgasburg plus more food events this week Discover an Atlanta supper club that combines Korean and Indian flavors and more food happenings. Smorgasburg will hold a Caviar Day on Saturday where participating vendors offer a menu item that involves caviar, like this smoked salmon pizza from Phew's Pies. (Courtesy of Smorgasburg)

By Olivia Wakim 26 minutes ago Share

This week in Atlanta, work remotely during a DJ set at a cafe, experiment with caviar and street food or get tickets to a supper club combining Korean and Indian flavors. OOO: Coffee Break Peoples Town Coffee in the Peoplestown neighborhood hosts this weekly co-working event for those looking to take a break from the home office. Out Of Office, a DJ duo from CEO Kyle and DJ 9, brings featured DJs to spin lo-fi, R&B, electronic and jazz music every Friday morning while attendees answer emails, chat and enjoy coffee.

This week’s event will feature a guest set by DJ Dirty K, who recommends trying the limited-time “Dirty Orange Karamel Latte,” according to a social media post. The event is free to attend, and RSVPs are encouraged. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. 55 Milton Ave. SE, Atlanta. posh.vip/e/ooo-coffee-break-22 Smorgasburg will hold a Caviar Day on Saturday where participating vendors offer a menu item that involves caviar, like this crab rangoon. (Courtesy of Smorgasburg) Caviar Day at Smorgasburg See how street food and caviar mix at outdoor food festival Smorgasburg’s Caviar Day this weekend. Astrea Caviar will take over the market with vendor specials and giveaways. In addition to caviar, expect DJs and bar specials.

Smorgasburg vendors will offer specialty menu items that include caviar, including a smoked salmon pizza from Phew’s Pies, caviar and chicken from Delilah’s Everyday Soul, caviar black tie crab rangoon from HibachiRito, caviar shrimp taco from Tamalion and caviar and cream beignets from Cafe Bourbon St.