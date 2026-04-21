Caviar mixes with street food at Smorgasburg plus more food events this week

This week in Atlanta, work remotely during a DJ set at a cafe, experiment with caviar and street food or get tickets to a supper club combining Korean and Indian flavors.
OOO: Coffee Break
Peoples Town Coffee in the Peoplestown neighborhood hosts this weekly co-working event for those looking to take a break from the home office. Out Of Office, a DJ duo from CEO Kyle and DJ 9, brings featured DJs to spin lo-fi, R&B, electronic and jazz music every Friday morning while attendees answer emails, chat and enjoy coffee.
This week’s event will feature a guest set by DJ Dirty K, who recommends trying the limited-time “Dirty Orange Karamel Latte,” according to a social media post. The event is free to attend, and RSVPs are encouraged.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. 55 Milton Ave. SE, Atlanta. posh.vip/e/ooo-coffee-break-22
Smorgasburg will hold a Caviar Day on Saturday where participating vendors offer a menu item that involves caviar, like this crab rangoon. (Courtesy of Smorgasburg)
Caviar Day at Smorgasburg
See how street food and caviar mix at outdoor food festival Smorgasburg’s Caviar Day this weekend. Astrea Caviar will take over the market with vendor specials and giveaways. In addition to caviar, expect DJs and bar specials.
Smorgasburg vendors will offer specialty menu items that include caviar, including a smoked salmon pizza from Phew’s Pies, caviar and chicken from Delilah’s Everyday Soul, caviar black tie crab rangoon from HibachiRito, caviar shrimp taco from Tamalion and caviar and cream beignets from Cafe Bourbon St.
Dhaba BBQ will partner with Minhwa Spirits for a supper club combining Korean and Indian flavors. (Courtesy of Jay Patel)
Namaste at the Jumak
Head to Doraville distillery Minhwa Spirits for the latest installment in Dhaba BBQ’s supper club series, Namaste at the Jumak. Chef Jay Patel of pop-up Dhaba BBQ will put together a multicourse menu that explores Indian and Korean flavors. Each course will be paired with cocktails from Minhwa Spirits’ James Kim and Ming Han Chung.
Expect dishes like ube chaat puri featuring ube, chickpeas and tamarind aioli; gochujang garlic oxtail with cilantro lime rice; lemon pepper Chilean sea bass with spinach, pine nuts and caper butter; and gulab jamun cheesecake.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.