Skaters turn out to protest ICE on Atlanta Beltline

About 100 people gathered at a skate park along the Atlanta Beltline in bitterly cold conditions to promote peace and condemn the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, in the wake of two fatal shootings by federal agents in Minneapolis last month.
Protesters on roller skates, Rollerblades and skateboards met at 1 p.m. at Thomas Taylor Memorial Skatepark for the “Skaters Against ICE and War” rally to express their opposition to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
They held signs with slogans like “Abolish ICE” and “Immigrants make America great” and “We prefer crushed ICE.”
Community organizer Samantha Hamilton speaks to participants at a "Skaters Against ICE and War" rally along the Atlanta Beltline on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
“These criminal ICE agents are terrorizing our communities,” said Samantha Hamilton, a 31-year-old civil rights attorney, just before the event started. “They’re kidnapping people from their homes. They’re kidnapping children. They’re killing people in cold blood in the street.”
She added: “We’re here to remind ICE that the streets belong to the people. The streets don’t belong to these terrorists.”
“Do not sit idly by watching democracy crumble before it’s too late. Do not think it’s not your problem because you are a U.S. citizen. This is everyone’s problem and everyone’s responsibility to stop.”
Soon after Phillips spoke, the long column of protesters skated away along the Beltline’s Eastside Trail.