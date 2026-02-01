Metro Atlanta Skaters turn out to protest ICE on Atlanta Beltline Group uses roller skates, Rollerblades and skateboards during an Atlanta demonstration in the cold weather Sunday. Dozens of skaters from several different groups gathered during a rally called "Skaters Against ICE and War" along the Atlanta Beltline on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

About 100 people gathered at a skate park along the Atlanta Beltline in bitterly cold conditions to promote peace and condemn the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, in the wake of two fatal shootings by federal agents in Minneapolis last month. Protesters on roller skates, Rollerblades and skateboards met at 1 p.m. at Thomas Taylor Memorial Skatepark for the “Skaters Against ICE and War” rally to express their opposition to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

They held signs with slogans like “Abolish ICE” and “Immigrants make America great” and “We prefer crushed ICE.” Community organizer Samantha Hamilton speaks to participants at a "Skaters Against ICE and War" rally along the Atlanta Beltline on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) “These criminal ICE agents are terrorizing our communities,” said Samantha Hamilton, a 31-year-old civil rights attorney, just before the event started. “They’re kidnapping people from their homes. They’re kidnapping children. They’re killing people in cold blood in the street.” She added: “We’re here to remind ICE that the streets belong to the people. The streets don’t belong to these terrorists.”

Amira Subaey drew cheers as she told the crowd that regular, ordinary people can bring about a revolution that leads to real change. “We will not allow ICE to murder people in the street, just as we will now not allow police to murder people in our streets,” Subaey said. Skaters faced cold weather and punishing winds along the Atlanta Beltline for a "Skaters Against ICE and War" protest on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Maya Phillips, 24, also spoke during the rally, representing Shades of Sk8, a skating group for women of color. “I implore us to stand in solidarity with all people who are being targeted by this administration,” she told the crowd.