Metro Atlanta

Skaters turn out to protest ICE on Atlanta Beltline

Group uses roller skates, Rollerblades and skateboards during an Atlanta demonstration in the cold weather Sunday.
Dozens of skaters from several different groups gathered during a rally called "Skaters Against ICE and War" along the Atlanta Beltline on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Dozens of skaters from several different groups gathered during a rally called "Skaters Against ICE and War" along the Atlanta Beltline on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
36 minutes ago

About 100 people gathered at a skate park along the Atlanta Beltline in bitterly cold conditions to promote peace and condemn the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, in the wake of two fatal shootings by federal agents in Minneapolis last month.

Protesters on roller skates, Rollerblades and skateboards met at 1 p.m. at Thomas Taylor Memorial Skatepark for the “Skaters Against ICE and War” rally to express their opposition to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

They held signs with slogans like “Abolish ICE” and “Immigrants make America great” and “We prefer crushed ICE.”

Community organizer Samantha Hamilton speaks to participants at a "Skaters Against ICE and War" rally along the Atlanta Beltline on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Community organizer Samantha Hamilton speaks to participants at a "Skaters Against ICE and War" rally along the Atlanta Beltline on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

“These criminal ICE agents are terrorizing our communities,” said Samantha Hamilton, a 31-year-old civil rights attorney, just before the event started. “They’re kidnapping people from their homes. They’re kidnapping children. They’re killing people in cold blood in the street.”

She added: “We’re here to remind ICE that the streets belong to the people. The streets don’t belong to these terrorists.”

RELATED
DeKalb defers ICE resolution as residents condemn violence by agents

The fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal agents in January were top of mind for Sunday’s protesters.

Amira Subaey drew cheers as she told the crowd that regular, ordinary people can bring about a revolution that leads to real change.

“We will not allow ICE to murder people in the street, just as we will now not allow police to murder people in our streets,” Subaey said.

Skaters faced cold weather and punishing winds along the Atlanta Beltline for a "Skaters Against ICE and War" protest on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Skaters faced cold weather and punishing winds along the Atlanta Beltline for a "Skaters Against ICE and War" protest on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Maya Phillips, 24, also spoke during the rally, representing Shades of Sk8, a skating group for women of color.

“I implore us to stand in solidarity with all people who are being targeted by this administration,” she told the crowd.

RELATED
Meet the Georgia high schoolers organizing walkouts, protests against ICE

“Do not sit idly by watching democracy crumble before it’s too late. Do not think it’s not your problem because you are a U.S. citizen. This is everyone’s problem and everyone’s responsibility to stop.”

Soon after Phillips spoke, the long column of protesters skated away along the Beltline’s Eastside Trail.

About the Author

Reed Williams is an enterprise reporter on the Local team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Snow in metro Atlanta

Snow, extreme cold keep northeast Georgia students home Monday

1h ago

Temperature rises above freezing in Atlanta

1h ago

Gwinnett County officer, 25, shot to death responding to call

Keep Reading

Atlanta protest demands ICE withdrawal amid mass demonstration in Twin Cities

Protesters close schools and stores during a nationwide strike against Trump's immigration policies

Weather postpones nearly all of Saturday’s anti-ICE protests in metro Atlanta

Featured

Snow in metro Atlanta

Temperature rises above freezing in Atlanta

1h ago

Gwinnett County officer, 25, shot to death responding to call

FROM

Black history at 100: Five years that changed Atlanta