Georgia News After the flood: Carnegie Library, a Black Savannah refuge, is resurrected The newly restored library was a key educational lifeline for generations of African Americans, including Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, when segregation ruled. The newly renovated Carnegie Library in Savannah reopened Friday after extensive caused by Tropical Storm Debby. (Sarah Peacock for AJC)

By Amy Paige Condon – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

SAVANNAH — Sometimes the most compelling stories in a library cannot be found in a book. Take Savannah’s historic Carnegie Library. It opened its doors in 1914, eight years after Black leaders opened a small, free library in the basement of a dentist’s home near the Beach Institute , the city’s first school, built in 1867, for newly emancipated African Americans. They and their children had been denied access to the city’s only public library in Hodgson Hall, the home of the Georgia Historical Society .

For the next 110 years the Carnegie Library served as a cornerstone of African American achievement and education and fueled the imaginations of Savannah’s future Black leaders, among them mayors, state representatives, bank presidents and a sitting U.S. Supreme Court justice. It also endured the ravages of time and neglect, threats of permanent closure, book thieves, unfulfilled political promises, and debilitating and repeated flooding that ultimately shut the library down in 2024, when Tropical Storm Debby’s inundation caused the downstairs floor to cave in and the building to shift. It reopened last week as a special collections library and research center, guided by an advisory committee filled with former patrons who walked miles in a segregated Savannah as children to check out books. RELATED Before it is erased: The race to preserve ‘Weeping Time’ slave sale site A portion of the book collection on the second floor of the Carnegie Library, which served as an educational lifeline for Black residents of Savannah during segregation. (Sarah Peacock for AJC) And the waters did rise The story of the library began in 1906 when a dozen Black leaders began a grassroots fundraising push — and reached out to Andrew Carnegie, the steel magnate and philanthropist.

Carnegie obliged in 1908 with a $12,000 commitment to build a library, according to a Savannah Tribune article from Oct. 3, 1914 — but only as long as the city agreed to purchase a site and earmark at least $1,200 annually for the library’s maintenance. He also made a $75,000 grant to the city for the then-whites-only Bull Street Library, bringing the number of public libraries in Georgia supported by his corporation to 24. More than 1,680 Carnegie libraries were built nationwide between 1886 and 1917.

The resulting rare-for-Savannah Prairie School-style building rose brick by glazed brick at 537 E. Henry St., in what is now the Victorian Neighborhood District. Its high, ascending staircase between two lighted pillars evoked Carnegie’s ideal that knowledge was the “ladder to success.” When Tropical Storm Debby nearly washed it away 18 months ago, preservationists tapped $1.5 million in county and state funding to restore it. Lola DeWitt, the executive director of Live Oak Public Libraries, the 16-facility regional system that oversees and operates the Carnegie Library, saw an opportunity to rethink its future while upholding its past. “I see that Savannah has this rich history. We should turn the Carnegie into this place where we’re amplifying these Black stories, this culture,” she said. The Carnegie Library opened its doors in 1914, eight years after Black leaders opened a small, free library in the basement of a dentist’s home near the Beach Institute, the city’s first school for newly emancipated African Americans. (Sarah Peacock for AJC) ‘We open these doors anyway’ On Friday, Live Oak Public Libraries rededicated this temple to the written word the Carnegie Library Heritage Center in an outdoor ceremony that felt more church revival than ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Pastor Andre Osborne of Savannah’s First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church bowed his head and offered thanks to this “moment of truth, to memory and to the unbreakable human spirit.” During his invocation, Osborne celebrated the ancestors and elders who learned by firelight and the “grandmothers who carried books across color lines.” He lamented the current political climate in which, he said “the hard-won progress of former generations is being quietly dismantled.” “In the face of that,” he intoned, “we stand here, and we open these doors anyway.” As many cities and government agencies nationwide have scaled back or canceled Black History Month observances, DeWitt reaffirmed the Carnegie will be “dedicated to preserving and protecting the history of this very institution, safeguarding the stories of past, present and future” African Americans and exploring the region’s Gullah Geechee culture. The reading room of the Carnegie Library, which was a valuable resource for Savannah’s future Black leaders, among them mayors, state representatives, bank presidents and a sitting U.S. Supreme Court justice. (Sarah Peacock for AJC)

Learning never stops A new taxi-yellow sign on one of the Carnegie’s prominent pillars declares the center a “Safe Space.” For former Savannah Mayor Otis S. Johnson, current Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis, state Rep. Edna Jackson (also a former city of Savannah mayor), and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas , the Carnegie was a haven for learning and storytelling. Ellis recalled how in 1955 his second-grade teachers at the segregated Paulsen Street School would walk students on a 2-mile round trip to the Carnegie several times a year. It was the only library available to Black Savannahians until the region’s libraries were consolidated and integrated in 1963. “We didn’t have a bus that we could go on a field trip,” Ellis reminisced, “but wasn’t nothing wrong with our legs.” RELATED What’s next for two Savannah architectural landmarks? Feds consider sale. Johnson recalled checking out five books at a time and carrying them home under his arm. “(The Carnegie) had a lot to do with broadening my horizons. I could come to this library and find information about the world that was so different from the world I was living in that it was inspirational.” Thomas grew up nearby and in his 2007 memoir, “My Grandfather’s Son,” described the Carnegie as a refuge. In a 2016 interview, Thomas said the library was a “treasure trove” filled with newspapers and books and periodicals like Encyclopaedia Britannica and National Geographic.

Special collections manager Adam Berenbak shows a book compiled by former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson. (Sarah Peacock for AJC) Full-circle moment Johnson, who served on the Carnegie Library Advisory Group, said he is hopeful about how it will live on. He is considering which documents and books he may gift to the special collections for future scholars, perhaps even his own library of books with highlighted and underlined passages and notes in the margins. Adam Berenbak joined Live Oak Public Libraries in November as its special collections manager after serving in the National Archives and Records Administration for more than 15 years. One of his tasks is to develop criteria and a process for gathering items from the community. Just inside the green double entrance doors on the second floor, Berenbak showed some of the most recent items collected. A hardback copy of James Allan McPherson’s 1977 Pulitzer Prize-winning short story collection, “ Elbow Room ,” is now on display, gifted to the Carnegie by his granddaughter. McPherson was the first Black author to win a Pulitzer in fiction. His faded business cards give his profession as a “freelance public intellectual,” even though he taught for more than 30 years at the storied Iowa Writers Workshop. McPherson , who died in 2016, grew up in Savannah and graduated from Beach High School. He attributed his becoming an author to his formative years reading books from the Carnegie Library.

A new “Memory Lab” will convert people’s old films and recordings into the latest technology so they can be preserved in perpetuity for families and the public. And the downstairs meeting room is open and ready to host African American genealogy classes, story time, author talks and a revival of the Freedom School model for teaching Black history. A landscaped courtyard was added next to the library's east wing addition. (Sarah Peacock for AJC) Friday’s dedication was a full-circle moment for Meredith Stone, the project manager with architect-urban design firm GMShay , which oversaw the building’s rehabilitation. As a child, her father walked 4 miles with his siblings from their home near Savannah State University to the library to see the model railroad that used to be on the ground floor, sparking a lifelong hobby for him. But the connection went back further.