Metro Atlanta Underground fire in Midtown leaves thousands without power A Georgia Power spokesperson said more than 4,000 were without electricity, efforts were underway to restore power in the area. An underground fire has left thousands without power in Midtown on Monday night.

More than 4,000 people were without power in Midtown following an underground fire Monday night, officials said. Witnesses told arriving fire crews they heard explosions at 11th Street at Crescent Avenue, according to Atlanta fire. The area is near several apartments, businesses, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Fire officials said another witness reported that a manhole cover was blown off. Following an investigation, a small fire was found underground that was put out. “The power underground may still be live,” an Atlanta fire spokesperson said in a statement. “Georgia Power is on scene and now has authority.” The outage was due to an equipment failure, Georgia Power spokesperson Matthew Kent told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Kent said he wasn’t sure the type of equipment or how it failed. But crews were on scene working to fix it and restore service.

Atlanta police said officers were assisting with traffic control in the area.