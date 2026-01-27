Metro Atlanta

Underground fire in Midtown leaves thousands without power

A Georgia Power spokesperson said more than 4,000 were without electricity, efforts were underway to restore power in the area.
An underground fire has left thousands without power in Midtown on Monday night.
An underground fire has left thousands without power in Midtown on Monday night.
By
1 hour ago

More than 4,000 people were without power in Midtown following an underground fire Monday night, officials said.

Witnesses told arriving fire crews they heard explosions at 11th Street at Crescent Avenue, according to Atlanta fire. The area is near several apartments, businesses, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Fire officials said another witness reported that a manhole cover was blown off. Following an investigation, a small fire was found underground that was put out.

“The power underground may still be live,” an Atlanta fire spokesperson said in a statement. “Georgia Power is on scene and now has authority.”

The outage was due to an equipment failure, Georgia Power spokesperson Matthew Kent told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Kent said he wasn’t sure the type of equipment or how it failed. But crews were on scene working to fix it and restore service.

Atlanta police said officers were assisting with traffic control in the area.

As of 9:30 p.m., Kent said about 4,033 customers in the area were without power. He estimated that power would be restored around 12:15 a.m.

Georgia Power’s website previously stated that the outage impacted 1,500 people and that it would be restored by 9:15 p.m.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Gwinnett first day of school

These metro Atlanta schools will reopen Tuesday after storm closures

Amazon seeks $16M tax break to turn Atlanta warehouse into package center

Family of man killed during Atlanta camp sweep sues nonprofit working for city

Keep Reading

Georgia steels itself for more challenges this week amid winter storm

See where winter storm power outages in Georgia are located

Bitter cold will test Georgia’s power grid. Utilities say they’re ready.

Featured

GDOT ice sign

Dangerous cold threatens North Georgia as ice storm recovery gets underway

Popular rock band among headliners for Atlanta’s 2026 SweetWater 420 Fest

15 pressing football questions for Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski