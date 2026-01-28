Metro Atlanta She died in a Fulton hospital in November 2024. But no one knows her name. Roswell detectives need the public’s help to identify a woman who gave the wrong name at the hospital. Roswell police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who died in November 2024. (Roswell Police Department / GBI)

She arrived by ambulance at a Fulton County hospital, where she used a name that wasn’t hers. And on Nov. 21, 2024, the woman died at Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center, according to Roswell police. More than a year later, her identity remains a mystery.

“She’s kind of like a fallen angel, to be honest,” detective A. Gutierrez told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. The woman’s death isn’t suspicious. She suffered a medical emergency, according to police, and there is not a criminal investigation. But investigators have exhausted efforts to identify her and are hoping someone knows who she was. RELATED 30 years later, teenage girl found dead behind Atlanta home is identified “We are asking anyone who recognizes the woman in the provided photo and sketch, or who may have information regarding her background, to come forward,” Roswell police said in a social media post.

Hospital employees told police the woman arrived by ambulance after being picked up at an “unknown” intersection in Sandy Springs, Gutierrez said. But somehow, the ambulance company has no record of transporting her, the detective said.

Gutierrez said he also checked with various law enforcement agencies on any reports of missing people, anyone that might have matched the woman’s description. Again, he came up with nothing. The woman might have been homeless, Gutierrez said. And she might have used a fake name to get medical treatment, he said. But for now, he can only speculate. Police have a photo of the woman at the hospital, along with a sketch completed by a GBI artist. Hopefully, someone will recognize her. The woman is believed to be in her mid-50s to 60s, approximately 5-foot-3 and 275 pounds. She did not have any identifying scars, markings or tattoos, according to police. “Every person deserves the dignity of their own identity, and your information could be the key to providing that for her,” police said.