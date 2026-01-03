3 arrested after 3-year-old boy in car seat shot in DeKalb, police say

Three people were arrested Sunday, just hours after a 3-year-old boy was accidentally struck by gunfire while traveling with his father along a DeKalb County road.
Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 300 block of North Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, where they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The child, who was not publicly identified, was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.
The child was struck while sitting in his car seat when several people opened fire at a nearby gas station following an argument, DeKalb police Chief Greg Padrick said during a news conference at police headquarters Monday afternoon.
“This incident was reckless, senseless and completely unacceptable. I want to emphasize how quickly this case moved forward,” Padrick told reporters.
During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect vehicle and the individuals they believe were involved through diligent police work and by utilizing surveillance footage, Padrick said. They used the newly created Digital Shield public safety technology initiative, which deploys Flock Safety technology to track vehicles and identify suspects.
Over the past 30 days, more than 18 people have been arrested using that technology, the chief said. He added that five homicide cases have been solved, and 12 other cases have been cleared.
The Real Time Crime Center is seen from inside DeKalb County police headquarters Monday afternoon. (David Aaro/AJC)
At about 10:40 p.m. Sunday, Jonathon Tate, 20, Julius Hughes, 21, and an unidentified juvenile were taken into custody after their vehicle was pulled over during a traffic stop on Memorial Drive near North Hairston Road, police said. Officers also searched a residence on Rock Meadow Drive, where officials said they found a firearm and other evidence related to the case.
The suspects are facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. They all remain in custody.
“This investigation remains active, and our detectives will continue to pursue every available lead,” Padrick added. “I want to emphasize that our thoughts and prayers are with this child and his family. No parent should ever have to experience this, and no child should ever be harmed by the careless actions of others.”