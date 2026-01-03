BREAKING 3 arrested after 3-year-old boy in car seat shot in DeKalb, police say Child listed in critical condition. Detectives use video technology to make arrests, chief says. DeKalb County police Chief Greg Padrick (at lectern) spoke during a news conference Monday about the shooting of a 3-year-old boy over the weekend. (David Aaro/AJC)

Three people were arrested Sunday, just hours after a 3-year-old boy was accidentally struck by gunfire while traveling with his father along a DeKalb County road. Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 300 block of North Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, where they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The child, who was not publicly identified, was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

The child was struck while sitting in his car seat when several people opened fire at a nearby gas station following an argument, DeKalb police Chief Greg Padrick said during a news conference at police headquarters Monday afternoon. “This incident was reckless, senseless and completely unacceptable. I want to emphasize how quickly this case moved forward,” Padrick told reporters. During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect vehicle and the individuals they believe were involved through diligent police work and by utilizing surveillance footage, Padrick said. They used the newly created Digital Shield public safety technology initiative, which deploys Flock Safety technology to track vehicles and identify suspects. Over the past 30 days, more than 18 people have been arrested using that technology, the chief said. He added that five homicide cases have been solved, and 12 other cases have been cleared.

The Real Time Crime Center is seen from inside DeKalb County police headquarters Monday afternoon. (David Aaro/AJC)