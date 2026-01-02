Metro Atlanta

15-year-old arrested in New Year’s Day killing of Uber driver in Lawrenceville

The driver was carjacked and shot, according to investigators, who said they used Ring video to find the suspect.
By
1 hour ago

An Uber driver was carjacked, shot to death and then left on a Gwinnett County road just hours into the new year, according to investigators.

Then, the man’s SUV was stolen. But with help of Ring camera footage, Lawrenceville police tracked the vehicle to a home about 10 miles away, where a 15-year-old suspect was arrested.

At 5:20 a.m. Thursday, Lawrenceville officers responded to the 600 block of Groveland Parkway after a 911 caller reported a person in the roadway, according to police. The address is located off Five Forks Trickum Road.

At the scene, officers found a 58-year-old man dead with at least one gunshot wound, police said in a social media post. The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family members.

RELATED
From 2025: 3 escaped DeKalb inmates took Lyft ride to Florida, officials say

“During the investigation, officers obtained Ring doorbell video footage that showed a black SUV stopping in the roadway, dropping off the victim and then leaving the area,” police said. “Through the use of investigative technology, detectives were able to identify the vehicle and determined it belonged to the victim.”

Investigators said the victim was an Uber driver and had been carjacked before being killed.

Around 1 p.m., officers located the SUV at a home on Hardwood Circle in Lilburn, police said. A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the home and charged with murder.

RELATED
From 2025: Atlanta officer accused of killing girlfriend after Christmas party

The teen has been charged as an adult. But investigators did not release his name.

The investigation is continuing into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lawrenceville police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

More Stories

The Latest

Tuskegee University Police Chief Kareem Easley

Tuskegee University police chief charged with DUI in metro Atlanta

Three Georgia Lottery players kick off 2026 winning $1 million each

Headline-making primate dies at 50 years old at sanctuary in Locust Grove

Keep Reading

Atlanta officer accused of killing girlfriend after Christmas party

Manner of death determined for police officer, woman found in Atlanta home

National Guard arrives in New Orleans for 1st New Year's since Bourbon Street attack

Featured

The Beltline's Eastside Trail and the development that has bloomed around it stands in front of the downtown skyline on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Atlanta bet on the Beltline 20 years ago. The city will never be the same.

The feds, a flipper and a Russian’s decaying mansion: An Atlanta real estate saga

Atlanta officer accused of killing girlfriend after Christmas party