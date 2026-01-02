Metro Atlanta 15-year-old arrested in New Year’s Day killing of Uber driver in Lawrenceville The driver was carjacked and shot, according to investigators, who said they used Ring video to find the suspect.

An Uber driver was carjacked, shot to death and then left on a Gwinnett County road just hours into the new year, according to investigators. Then, the man’s SUV was stolen. But with help of Ring camera footage, Lawrenceville police tracked the vehicle to a home about 10 miles away, where a 15-year-old suspect was arrested.

At 5:20 a.m. Thursday, Lawrenceville officers responded to the 600 block of Groveland Parkway after a 911 caller reported a person in the roadway, according to police. The address is located off Five Forks Trickum Road. At the scene, officers found a 58-year-old man dead with at least one gunshot wound, police said in a social media post. The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family members. RELATED From 2025: 3 escaped DeKalb inmates took Lyft ride to Florida, officials say “During the investigation, officers obtained Ring doorbell video footage that showed a black SUV stopping in the roadway, dropping off the victim and then leaving the area,” police said. “Through the use of investigative technology, detectives were able to identify the vehicle and determined it belonged to the victim.” Investigators said the victim was an Uber driver and had been carjacked before being killed.

Around 1 p.m., officers located the SUV at a home on Hardwood Circle in Lilburn, police said. A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the home and charged with murder.