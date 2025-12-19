Woman dies after fall from Emory University building, police say

Emory University police are investigating after a woman died at 1256 Briarcliff Road shortly after midnight Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. The site, shown in this image captured hours later, corresponds to a filming location from the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” Emory purchased the site in 1998. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

The property’s address corresponds to a filming location used as a lab on the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things.’

The property’s address corresponds to a filming location used as a lab on the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things.’

DeKalb County police were called about a fall around 12:50 a.m. at a building at 1256 Briarcliff Road. The address corresponds to a filming location in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” That site was used to portray the fictional Hawkins National Laboratory.

A woman fell to her death from an Emory University building shortly after midnight Friday, officials confirmed.

Emory police took over the investigation and confirmed the fatality.

The woman’s name or age hasn’t been released. Police did not immediately release additional information to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office said it is in the process of notifying the woman’s next of kin.

It’s not clear if other people were with the woman.