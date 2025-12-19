Metro Atlanta

Woman dies after fall from Emory University building, police say

The property’s address corresponds to a filming location used as a lab on the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things.’
Emory University police are investigating after a woman died at 1256 Briarcliff Road shortly after midnight Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. The site, shown in this image captured hours later, corresponds to a filming location from the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” Emory purchased the site in 1998. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
Updated 29 minutes ago

A woman fell to her death from an Emory University building shortly after midnight Friday, officials confirmed.

DeKalb County police were called about a fall around 12:50 a.m. at a building at 1256 Briarcliff Road. The address corresponds to a filming location in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” That site was used to portray the fictional Hawkins National Laboratory.

Emory police took over the investigation and confirmed the fatality.

The woman’s name or age hasn’t been released. Police did not immediately release additional information to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office said it is in the process of notifying the woman’s next of kin.

It’s not clear if other people were with the woman.

An Emory University police vehicle is parked outside the sprawling building on Briarcliff Road where officials said a woman died after a fall Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Just after daybreak Friday, an Emory police vehicle was parked outside the sprawling building, about a mile from the school’s main campus. The site was originally the Georgia Mental Health Institute, which operated from 1965 through 1997. Emory bought the 42-acre property in 1998, the AJC previously reported.

Since then, the university used the location for various purposes, including educational and administrative functions, and more recently, a COVID-19 testing site.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

